India's gross direct tax collections jump 16.11% to ₹7.74 lakh crore despite higher refunds

New Delhi:

India's direct tax collections have maintained strong momentum in the current financial year, with both gross and net collections posting healthy double-digit growth despite a sharp rise in tax refunds. The latest figures suggest steady revenue generation, supported by higher corporate tax, personal income tax and buoyant activity in the stock market.

According to government data released on Tuesday, gross direct tax collections between 1 April and 13 July 2026 rose 16.11 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,73,681.68 crore. After refunds of ₹1,22,491.87 crore, net direct tax collections stood at ₹6,51,189.81 crore, marking a 16.4 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Direct tax collections remain strong

Gross direct tax collections touched ₹7.74 lakh crore during the period, while refunds increased to ₹1.22 lakh crore from nearly ₹1.07 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, registering a 14.57 per cent rise.

Despite the higher refunds, net tax collections continued to record robust growth, reflecting resilience in economic activity.

The latest figures also show an improvement over the previous update. Government data released up to 17 June had shown gross direct tax collections rising 12.46 per cent to around ₹6.1 lakh crore, while net collections had increased 14.64 per cent to ₹5.21 lakh crore.

Corporate and personal tax collections rise

Gross corporate tax (CT) collections between 1 April and 13 July 2026 increased 15.6 per cent to ₹3,35,386.27 crore, compared with ₹2,90,130.54 crore during the same period last year.

After refunds of ₹95,144.63 crore, net corporate tax collections climbed by more than 22 per cent to ₹2,40,241.64 crore, up from ₹1,96,905.48 crore a year earlier.

The sharp increase in net corporate tax revenue came as refunds under this category rose by only 2.06 per cent, reaching ₹95,144.63 crore, compared with ₹93,225.07 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Gross non-corporate tax (NCT) collections, which primarily comprise personal income tax paid by individuals, also recorded healthy growth.

Collections increased by just over 15 per cent to ₹4,11,853.80 crore, compared with ₹3,58,058.12 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Refunds under the non-corporate category, however, almost doubled.

Between 1 April and 13 July, NCT refunds rose 99.74 per cent to ₹27,332.57 crore, compared with ₹13,684.21 crore in the same period of FY26.

Even after the sharp increase in refunds, net non-corporate tax collections grew 11.66 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,84,521.23 crore, up from ₹3,44,373.91 crore.

STT collections jump nearly 48%

The data also showed strong growth in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections, pointing to continued activity in the equity markets.

STT collections during the current financial year up to 13 July rose 47.85 per cent to ₹26,428.96 crore, compared with ₹17,875.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The sharp rise indicates sustained trading activity in the stock market during the first few months of FY27.

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