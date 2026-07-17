India's first two geothermal wells commissioned in Ladakh's Puga Valley, LG Saxena hails historic feat

Leh:

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday inaugurated India's first and deepest geothermal wells in the Puga Valley of the Union Territory (UT), which were executed by the ONGC Energy Centre. This was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clean energy vision.

The two 1,000-meter-deep wells were drilled at a high altitude of over 14,000 ft and will pave the way for the establishment of India's first 1-megawatt pilot geothermal power project in Ladakh.

In a statement on X (previously Twitter), Saxena congratulated the engineers and technical experts involved in the project. He said the project will "catalyze Ladakh’s holistic development, strengthening energy security, promoting environmental sustainability, and contributing to socio-economic growth".

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)India's first two geothermal wells commissioned in Ladakh's Puga Valley on Friday.

"A historic and proud moment in India’s journey towards green, renewable energy!" the Ladakh LG said. "Braving extreme weather, unpredictable geothermal activities and complex subsurface conditions, our engineering teams completed the drilling of wells in a record time."

All about the project

The project had been delayed for several months after the expiry of the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ladakh Administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), and the ONGC Energy Centre. However, Saxena intervened and ensured that the MoU was renewed for another five years in June this year.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)India's first two geothermal wells commissioned in Ladakh's Puga Valley on Friday.

The successful completion of the project will facilitate the evaluation of the geothermal reservoir and pave the way for the commercial development of geothermal energy in Ladakh.

Project Engineers said that a maximum temperature of 135 degrees Celsius was recorded at a depth of 400 meters. Further testing is underway, and engineers are hopeful to achieve even higher temperatures for operation of the 1MW pilot geothermal power project.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)India's first two geothermal wells commissioned in Ladakh's Puga Valley on Friday.

"This Geothermal Power project would act as a catalyst for Ladakh's holistic development. Beyond its scientific significance, this initiative will strengthen Ladakh's energy security, promote environmental sustainability and contribute to regional socio-economic development. What has been achieved in Puga Valley would serve as a blueprint for India's net-zero journey and significantly contribute towards making Ladakh a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable region," Saxena said.