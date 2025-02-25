India's first hyperloop test track ready: You will soon travel from Delhi to Jaipur in 30 minutes Sharing details on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Government-academia collaboration is driving innovation in futuristic transportation." This 422-metre-long track will soon revolutionise high-speed travel in the country.

Sharing details on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Government-academia collaboration is driving innovation in futuristic transportation." This 422-metre-long track will soon revolutionise high-speed travel in the country. This project with support from the Ministry of Railways was built at the IIT Madras Campus.

What Is A Hyperloop Track?

Considered as the 'fifth mode of transport', Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system for long-distance travel. The hyperloop track allows trains to travel at very high speed via special capsules in vacuum tubes.

The new technology involves an electromagnetically levitating pod within a vacuum tube to eliminate friction and air drag and potentially allowing the pod to reach speeds up to Mach 1.0. it should be noted that a Mach is around 761 miles per hour at sea level on a standard day.

After Vaishnaw gave further details about the track, it is believed that the Indian Railways is planning to launch its first commercial hyperloop project soon.