India’s first 16-coach Namo Bharat train to be launched on April 24: Check route, safety features Namo Bharat train: The Railway Ministry stated that the new train will offer a host of innovative features such as fully air-conditioned cabins, Type-C and Type-A charging sockets, ergonomically designed seats and modular interiors along with ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets among others.

New Delhi:

India’s first 16-coach Namo Bharat train is all set to be launched on April 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the 16-coach Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service will run between Jayanagar and Patna. The first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, launched between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in September last year, has 12 coaches only and, according to railway officials, the decision to increase the number of coaches has been taken to accommodate more passengers.

“The honourable prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train between Jayanagar and Patna in Bihar on April 24. This is for the first time, a 16-coach Namo Bharat train is being introduced. The first Namo Bharat, currently operational between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, has only 12 coaches. This train will run at a maximum 110 kmph speed, reducing the travel time by half,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.

He added, “It will provide a faster, safer and convenient journey to the common people of north Bihar who travel towards Patna for jobs, business and education. The 16-coach fully air-conditioned train will offer seats for about 2000 passengers.”

Moreover, officials stated that the train can accommodate 1000 more passengers who can stand using handrails, straps, or poles to maintain balance during the train's movement. Kumar said that the Jaynagar-Patna route passes through Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, and Mokama stations.

As per the Railway Ministry, this rapid rail service offers a host of innovative features such as ergonomically designed seats, Type-C and Type-A charging sockets, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets among others.

Namo Bharat train: Check stops and route

Once launched, the Jayanagar-Patna Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will pass via Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni and Mokama stations.

Namo Bharat train: Check amenities and features

The Railway Ministry stated that the new train will offer a host of innovative features such as fully air-conditioned cabins, Type-C and Type-A charging sockets, ergonomically designed seats and modular interiors along with ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets among others.

Namo Bharat train comes with Kavach

Dilip Kumar stated that the new train is equipped with the ‘Kavach’ safety system, CCTV, fire detection and an emergency talk-back system. The new train also has engines on both ends, which helps in reducing turnaround time. For the first time, the train features a route map indicator displaying information about each station.