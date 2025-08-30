India's diplomatic tightrope: New Delhi's art of balancing China amid relationship with US, Russia Amid tariffs, India has been actively seeking to broaden its trade partnerships by negotiating new agreements with various nations. Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the SCO summit is anticipated to enhance India’s diplomatic and economic initiatives in the region.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China after concluding the Japan leg of his two-nation visit. The visit is seen as highly significant, coming at a time of heightened global tensions and economic uncertainty, particularly amid sweeping tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods. The Trump administration recently announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, which was later increased to 50 per cent, citing India's continued oil imports from Russia.

During his visit, PM Modi will attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31. His presence at the summit is being viewed as a possible turning point in India-China relations, which have remained tense following the prolonged border standoff in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the LAC.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years, underlining the importance of the trip amid shifting regional and global geopolitical dynamics.

India-US Relations

India has generally maintained a friendly relationship with the United States over the past few years, however, tensions arose when the US imposed significant tariffs on India, accusing New Delhi of exacerbating the Ukraine conflict by purchasing oil from Russia. India rejected this move as ‘irrational’ and ‘unjustified,’ pointing out that many countries, including the US and EU members, continued substantial trade with Russia.

India strengthens ties with China amid US tariffs

Facing these difficulties, India has been actively seeking to broaden its trade partnerships by negotiating new agreements with various nations. Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the SCO summit is anticipated to enhance India’s diplomatic and economic initiatives in the region. Additionally, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to India, where he emphasised the need for the two nations to be “partners, not adversaries,” indicates a potential opportunity to reset and improve China-India relations.

Earlier, PM Modi was unlikely to attend the summit, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 26 refused to sign the draft statement at the SCO meeting after the document omitted the reference to the Pahalgam terror attack. It wasn't until US imposed tariffs on India that New Delhi realised it was high time to enrol other partners.

If all goes well, India and China could materialise a trade deal, where New Delhi might get an opportunity to diversify its exports to evade US tariffs.

India continues procuring Russian oil

Meanwhile, India has been ardently purchasing oil from Russia even as the US has warned the former against the exercise. In fact, several reports suggest the imports may increase in the months to come to meet the growing needs.

Also, Russia offered further discounts to India amid looming tariff threats by the US.

India still soft on US despite tariffs

India is looking to resolve the tariff dispute with the United States through dialogue. PM Modi hasn’t directly mentioned President Trump or the US tariffs in any of his public meetings so far, which shows India still wants to keep trade talks open with the US and resolve contentions on the table.

A government official, cited by PTI, said that India hopes to restart negotiations with the US on a bilateral trade agreement and other issues.

Additionally, India has not imposed any retaliatory tariffs on the US, which shows it wants to maintain a good trade relationship without becoming hostile.

"Retaliation and negotiations cannot go hand-in-hand. Retaliation is something which we can do at any point of time," the official said.