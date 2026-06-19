India's blistering UN retort to 'Frankenstein state' Pakistan, says 'shocked when its own monster bites back'

New Delhi:

India delivered a strong response to Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of supporting terrorism and spreading misinformation on Jammu and Kashmir. The sharp remarks came in after cash-strapped Pakistan's representative raised the Kashmir issue during a discussion on the UN High Commissioner's annual report. Responding on behalf of India, diplomat Anupama Singh rejected Pakistan's claims and reiterated New Delhi's long-standing position on the region.

She said Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always remain" an integral part of India and added that the “only unresolved issue is Pakistan's occupation of territories that India considers its own.”

‘Pakistan a Frankenstein state’

India accused Pakistan of following a policy of supporting terrorism while also presenting itself as a victim of terror attacks. Singh said Pakistan's own leaders have openly spoken about hosting and training terrorists in the past. Referring to this, she described Pakistan as a "Frankenstein state" that is shocked when the very forces it helped create turn against it.

"And yet, Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism. Indeed, a paradox, which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back," the Indian diplomat said.

India also turned the spotlight on developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, particularly recent unrest in Rawalakot. According to the Indian diplomat, “years of repression, restrictions on freedoms and heavy-handed policies have fuelled growing public anger in the region.”

She argued that demands for basic rights and better living conditions have often been met with force.

"The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through repression," she said.

"Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering, and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demands for bread, electricity, rights, and dignity are met with bullets and brutality. This should surprise no one. An illegal and illegitimate occupation can be sustained only through force," Singh added.

The remarks came amid reports of violent protests in Rawalakot earlier this month that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Indus Water Treaty also comes under focus

Apart from terrorism and Kashmir, India used the opportunity to defend its position on the Indus Water Treaty. Singh argued that the agreement, signed in 1960, can no longer be viewed in isolation from present-day realities. She questioned whether a country accused of supporting cross-border terrorism could continue to expect the benefits of cooperation based on trust and goodwill.

India has maintained that the treaty needs to be revisited in light of changing circumstances and evolving security concerns.

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty is well known. It defies logic that a state which exports terror as an instrument of policy continues to demand the privileges of cooperation predicated on goodwill and friendship," Singh said.

"A treaty negotiated in 1960 cannot be treated as a perpetual entitlement - insulated from accountability, detached from present-day realities, and untouched by the profound changes of the past six decades," she added.

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