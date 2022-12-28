'We never hesitated in raising our voices against terrorism...' says India's Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj at UN

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj

India at UN: Indian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Ruchira Kamboj, on Wednesday, asserted that New Delhi never hesitated in raising its voices against the common enemies of humanity. Speaking to the media, she said that India has consistently spoken out in support of peace, security and prosperity in the last two years.

"We never hesitated in raising our voices against the common enemies of humanity, such as terrorism," she added.

Terrorism needs to be addressed through solidarity and unity: Ambassador Kamboj

Kamboj also stressed that issues like terrorism need to be addressed by the international community through solidarity and unity. According to her, India has faced the horrors of cross-border terrorism for decades before the world took serious note of it.

Summing up India's tenure as a UNSC member and its December presidency, Kamboj quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that India used the prestige and experience of being the largest democracy in the world for the benefit of the whole world.

"We've lost many innocent lives, we've fought terrorism with zero tolerance. We will continue to do so, and as our PM has stated, not rest till terrorism is uprooted," Kamboj remarked.

The 'contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active: India

Earlier on December 15, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a veiled attack on China and its close ally Pakistan, saying the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active.

Presiding over the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', he lamented that evidence-backed proposals to blacklist terrorists are put on hold by a few countries without adequate reason.

Terrorism poses existential threat to global peace: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also termed terrorism as an existential threat to global peace and security and said it knows no borders, nationality, or race.

"The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates," he had said in his address at the UNSC.

In the past five months, China, a permanent, veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, has put holds on as many listing proposals made by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

