India and Russia discuss Rs 10,000 crore missile deal for 'Sudarshan' S-400 air defence system: Report The Indian side is also looking to add more S-400 squadrons to its inventory and is asking Russia to supply the remaining two squadrons of the missile systems, of which three have already been inducted and operationalised.

New Delhi:

India is planning to purchase a large number of missiles worth Rs 10,000 crore from Russia to strengthen the capabilities of 'Sudarshan' S-400 air defence systems, a report by news agency ANI said. It should be noted that India and Russia had signed a deal in 2018 for buying five squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile systems.

In this regard, the Indian side is also looking to add more S-400 squadrons to its inventory and is asking Russia to supply the remaining two squadrons of the missile systems, of which three have already been inducted and operationalised.

The three squadrons were delivered as scheduled, but just before the delivery of the fourth squadron, war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

What is S-400 Sudarshan Chakra?

The S-400 "Sudarshan Chakra" is the Indian name given for the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence missile system, one of the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the world.

This name, inspired by Lord Vishnu’s legendary weapon from the Mahabharata, indicates precision, speed, and lethal accuracy, mirroring the S-400’s real-world capabilities.

Designed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can engage aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges up to 400 km and detect targets as far as 600 km.

Here’s why it matters

The S-400 system, which is a critical component of Indian Air Force’s air defence network, was instrumental during a four-day conflict with Pakistan when it brought down five to six fighter aircraft and one spy plane more than 300 km inside Pakistan’s territory. The system has since been described by the IAF as a “game-changer.”

“The Indian Air Force is looking to buy the missiles in significant numbers to further bolster its air defence capabilities. The discussions with the Russian side are already on in this regard,” defence sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry is likely to consider the IAF’s proposal for approval at the upcoming Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled for October 23.

India, Russia to induct more S-400 and S-500 air defence systems

India and Russia have also discussed Indian's plans to induct more S-400 and S-500 air defence systems at various levels. The Russian military establishment is producing a large amount of equipment for its forces in the fight against Ukraine.

The Indian side is also looking at the option of buying new air-to-air missiles from Russia to bolster its beyond visual range capability.

Apart from this, India and Russia have also discussed further enhancing the capabilities of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and their variants.

India and Russia have close military ties, and a major portion of the Indian Air Force's strike capability is of Russian origin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to visit India in December, where the two sides will discuss further strengthening their military hardware cooperation.

With inputs from ANI

