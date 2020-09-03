India-Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles manufacturing deal, will boost Make in India: What we know

India-Russia AK-47 203 deal | What we know
- The Indian Army has a requirement for around 770,000 AK-47 203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India, Russia’s state-run Sputnik report said.
- Both sides welcomed the advance stage of discussions for the establishment in India of an India-Russian Joint Venture for the production of AK203 assault rifles which are considered one of the most modern weapons available for infantry forces, Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
- This provides a very positive basis for further engagement of Russian defence industry in the 'Make-in-India' programme.
- "Gen.Shoigu reiterated commitment of the Russian side to engage actively with our MOD to ensure the success of the 'Make-in-India' programme," Defence Ministry said.
- The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport -- the Russian state agency for military exports.
- The OFB would own a majority stake of 50.5 per cent in IRRPL while the Kalashnikov Group would have a 42 per cent share.
- Russia's state-owned export agency, Rosoboronexport, would own the remaining 7.5 per cent, the report said.
- The 7.62×39 mm Russian weapon will be produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the report said.
- The cost of per rifle is expected to be around $1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and of setting up the manufacturing unit.
- The INSAS, which is use since 1996, has developed some issues such as jamming and magazine cracking at higher altitudes in the Himalayas, the Sputnik report said.
