India resumes issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens after five years The move to resume issuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals comes after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's China visit, where he had held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Last week, Jaishankar visited China to attend the foreign ministers' conclave of the SCO.

New Delhi:

In what could be seen as a move to improve the bilateral ties between the two countries, India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens after a gap of nearly five years. In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said that Chinese nationals can start applying for tourist visas from Thursday.

The Indian Embassy, in its notification, also explained the process that needs to be followed to apply for the tourist visas, and the documents that Chinese nationals need to submit at the respective Indian visa application centres in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Notably, the two sides had resumed the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra last month after a gap of nearly five years.

China welcomes India's move

China on Wednesday welcomed India's move to resume issuing tourist visas. "We take note of India’s resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens. This is a positive move. Easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial. China will maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two countries," Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson posted in a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

Move comes after EAM Jaishankar's China visit

The move to resume issuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals comes after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's China visit, where he had held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Last week, Jaishankar visited China to attend the foreign ministers' conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

During his visit, the External Affairs Minister had said that the bilateral relationship between India and China requires both sides taking a "far-seeing approach". Later, Jaishankar had also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and apprised him about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," he had posted on 'X'.