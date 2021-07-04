India reports 43,071 new COVID cases, over 59,000 recoveries in 24 hours, 35 cr vaccinated

India recorded 43,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 955 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 52,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,96,58,078.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,85,350, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,02,005.

The first death due to Covid-19 pandemic in India was reported last year in March.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 41,82,54,953 samples have been tested up to July 03 for Covid-19. Of these 18,38,490 samples were tested on Saturday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 35 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 35,12,21,306, it stated.

Over 35 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 57.36 lakh vaccine doses were given in the country on Saturday, as per a provisional report up to 7:00 pm.

The ministry said 28,33,691 first vaccine doses and 3,29,889 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 99,434,862 people in this age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 27,12,794 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the report showed.