India rejects Pakistan's unwanted references at UN, demands vacation of Jammu and Kashmir territory India strongly rejects Pakistan's repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir at the UN, reaffirming its sovereignty and demanding Pakistan vacate the occupied territory.

India strongly rejected Pakistan's repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir during a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms, calling them "unwarranted" and reaffirming that the region "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India." India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, condemned Pakistan’s attempts to divert attention from core discussions on peacekeeping by raising the Kashmir issue.

In his address at the Security Council, Harish criticised Pakistan for persistently making "unwarranted remarks" about Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that such references do not validate Pakistan’s "illegal claims" nor justify its "state-sponsored cross-border terrorism." He further stated that Pakistan continues to illegally occupy parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate. Harish made it clear that India would not allow its sovereignty to be questioned on global platforms and advised Pakistan to refrain from using the forum for its "parochial and divisive agenda."

The issue arose after Syed Tariq Fatemi, the Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister, raised Jammu and Kashmir during the Security Council discussion on UN peacekeeping reforms. In response, Harish reaffirmed India's position, asserting that Pakistan’s actions, including the continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, are a violation of international law.

While the session focused on reforms to enhance UN peacekeeping missions, India used the opportunity to advocate for adapting missions to address modern challenges, such as threats from non-state actors and new-age weaponry. Harish also emphasised the vital role of troop- and police-contributing countries in shaping mandates and called for adequate funding to meet operational needs.

In addition, Harish highlighted India’s commitment to women’s participation in peacekeeping, noting the country’s recent organization of the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South. India continues to call for Security Council reforms, urging a more reflective and representative body in line with current geopolitical realities.

This incident underscores India’s firm stance on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting its sovereignty while seeking a peaceful, terror-free environment for future engagement with Pakistan.

(Inputs from ANI)