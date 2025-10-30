India rejects OIC's remarks on 'internal matters', says MEA | Video In addition to rejecting the OIC’s remarks, Jaiswal addressed a range of other foreign policy matters, highlighting India’s continued engagement with major global partners on issues of trade, energy, and regional security.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly rejected recent statements issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat, asserting that the body has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday (October 30) emphasised that such remarks are unwarranted and misrepresentative, reaffirming India’s consistent position that matters pertaining to its internal governance lie exclusively within its domestic jurisdiction.

‘OIC has no locus standi’

Addressing the media, Jaiswal stated, “We reject those statements. They don’t have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India.” The spokesperson highlighted that India takes strong objection to the OIC repeatedly making comments that disregard the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in domestic matters.

Officials noted that India, as the world’s largest democracy, ensures the protection and well-being of all its citizens under its constitutional framework. The MEA reiterated that attempts by external organizations to comment on India’s domestic issues are neither relevant nor constructive.

Broader diplomatic context

The sharp response from New Delhi follows a series of OIC statements over recent months that sought to raise concerns about India’s domestic issues, prompting repeated clarifications from the MEA. Analysts view the latest remark as a continuation of India’s clear diplomatic stance that international organisations should refrain from politicizing internal matters.

India’s foreign policy engagements

Alongside the firm statement on the OIC, Jaiswal also addressed several other key foreign policy issues during the briefing, underlining India’s ongoing engagements with global partners on trade, energy, and regional security.

On US sanctions targeting Russian oil companies, he said India is studying the implications of recent measures and that its energy decisions are guided by the need to ensure affordable and reliable supply for 1.4 billion citizens.

Regarding the Quad, Jaiswal reiterated that it remains a valuable platform for dialogue among partners on shared regional and global interests, noting that any leaders’ summit is arranged through diplomatic consultations among the four member nations.

India’s commitment to global partnerships

The spokesperson also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Japan’s new Prime Minister, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing multifaceted bilateral ties.

On Afghanistan, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s readiness to support that country in sustainable water management projects, recalling the history of successful cooperation through initiatives like the Salma Dam in Herat province.