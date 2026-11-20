A US district court has ordered the alternative service of judicial documents to Doval and Goel through three district courts in Delhi -- Patiala House, Dwarka and Tis Hazari. The clerk of the US court has been directed to dispatch the documents through international mail or courier.

The order was issued by Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of SFJ.

What does the US court order say?

In an order dated November 13, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York directed its clerk to send the summonses and accompanying judicial documents to the Patiala House District Court for Doval, and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," the order issued by Judge Katherine Polk Failla stated.

Under India's Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), summonses issued by foreign civil courts notified by the Central Government can be transmitted to Indian courts and served in the same manner as domestic court summonses.

The US court noted that its initial attempt to serve the summonses through India's designated central authority under the Hague Convention had been rejected. It subsequently authorised an alternative method of service under Article 19 of the convention and relevant provisions of India's CPC.

India rejected previous lawsuit

Earlier, the summonses had been sent through the Indian Embassy by the US State Department, which clarified that the action did not indicate any position on the merits of the case.

Last month, the US court also attempted to deliver the summonses to Doval and Goel through a diplomatic note issued by the State Department to the Indian Embassy in Washington.

India had strongly rejected the lawsuit, describing it as fabricated and malicious.

On November 10, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice."

The US government is not a party to the civil lawsuit.

Nikhil Gupta Case

The civil proceedings initiated by SFJ are separate from the US criminal case against Indian national Nikhil Gupta and Vikash Yadav over an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Both matters are being handled by the same US court.

This is not the first time SFJ has initiated civil proceedings in the US against a prominent Indian political figure. In 2013, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was served with a civil summons in a lawsuit filed by the organisation, which alleged human rights violations linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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