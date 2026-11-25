In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the notice was under examination and that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation. It said the Department of Commerce had maintained that India did not have structural excess capacity in any sector.

The ministry said India and the US were negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement and reiterated that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of those talks.

"The Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," the statement said.

More to follow...