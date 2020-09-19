India records single-day spike of 93,337 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 53-lakh mark

India on Saturday recorded as many as 93,337 new coronavirus cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 53 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 53,08,015 while the death toll climbed to 85,619 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 42,08,432 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579 and the fatalities rose to 950,344, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,495,183), and is followed by Russia (1,086,955), Peru (750,098), Colombia (743,945), Mexico (688,954), South Africa (657,627), Spain (640,040), Argentina (613,658), France (467,421), Chile (442,827), Iran (416,198), the UK (388,412), Bangladesh (345,805), Saudi Arabia (328,720), Iraq (311,690), Pakistan (304,386), Turkey (299,810), Italy (294,932), Philippines (279,526), Germany (271,247), Indonesia (236,519), Israel (179,071), Ukraine (173,703), Canada (143,911), Bolivia (129,419), Ecuador (124,129), Qatar (122,917), Romania (110,217), Kazakhstan (107,134), Dominican Republic (106,732), Panama (104,879) and Egypt (101,772), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (135,793), Mexico (72,803), the UK (41,821), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,146), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,952), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,857), Argentina (12,656), Chile (12,199) and Ecuador (11,044).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|165
|9
|3414
|36
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|84423
|3774
|519891
|11803
|5244
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1886
|15
|5106
|139
|13
|4
|Assam
|28631
|423
|123687
|2074
|540
|12
|5
|Bihar
|12609
|547
|151750
|1710
|859
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2978
|107
|6415
|353
|113
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36580
|544
|44392
|3281
|645
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|218
|3
|2639
|31
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32250
|529
|201671
|3568
|4907
|30
|10
|Goa
|5730
|118
|21314
|470
|335
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16076
|101
|100974
|1293
|3286
|16
|12
|Haryana
|21291
|277
|83878
|2188
|1092
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4430
|284
|7081
|135
|111
|13
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20770
|531
|39305
|784
|966
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|13924
|221
|54052
|1245
|602
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|101148
|2502
|394026
|10949
|7808
|179
|17
|Kerala
|35795
|1415
|90085
|2740
|501
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|987
|15
|2600
|42
|48
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21605
|26
|76952
|2554
|1901
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|301273
|862
|834432
|22078
|31791
|440
|21
|Manipur
|1926
|85
|6629
|91
|52
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1976
|7
|2437
|95
|32
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|575
|10
|973
|24
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1213
|20
|4129
|31
|15
|25
|Odisha
|33092
|66
|137567
|4101
|682
|13
|26
|Puducherry
|4736
|8
|16715
|462
|462
|31
|27
|Punjab
|21662
|94
|68463
|2645
|2708
|62
|28
|Rajasthan
|17717
|222
|92265
|1580
|1308
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|422
|41
|1857
|68
|24
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46506
|104
|475717
|5525
|8685
|67
|31
|Telengana
|30636
|37
|137508
|2151
|1025
|9
|32
|Tripura
|7107
|55
|14142
|583
|235
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11293
|421
|26250
|1285
|464
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67825
|410
|270094
|6806
|4869
|98
|35
|West Bengal
|24509
|173
|190021
|2960
|4242
|59
|Total#
|1013964
|3790
|4208431
|95880
|85619
|1247