India records single-day spike of 86,508 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 57-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,508 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 57 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,508 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 57 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,732,519 while the death toll climbed to 91,149 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 975,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,787,190 and the fatalities rose to 975,038, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,117,487), Colombia (784,268), Peru (776,546), Mexico (710,049), Spain (693,556), South Africa (665,188), Argentina (664,799), France (508,381), Chile (449,903), Iran (432,798), the UK (412,241), Bangladesh (353,844), Iraq (332,635) and Saudi Arabia (331,359), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,949), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,758), Peru (31,568), France (31,444), Spain (31,034), Iran (24,840), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,720), South Africa (16,206), Argentina (14,376), Chile (12,345) and Ecuador (11,171).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 3494 15  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 70357 1108  570667 8291  5506 45 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2216 164  5903 125  14  
4 Assam 30182 325  132712 1762  597 11 
5 Bihar 12958 30  159022 1568  874
6 Chandigarh 2537 85  8049 255  140 10 
7 Chhattisgarh 35850 2348  56773 4772  728 10 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 205 2755 11  2  
9 Delhi 30836 787  220866 4465  5087 36 
10 Goa 5646 133  23857 395  376
11 Gujarat 16438 68  107574 1289  3367 15 
12 Haryana 19276 612  96347 2571  1233 27 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3950 174  8959 448  140
14 Jammu and Kashmir 19918 1567  46530 2796  1062 20 
15 Jharkhand 12882 398  61559 1532  648
16 Karnataka 94671 1499  437910 5460  8266 38 
17 Kerala 42858 2405  104682 2951  592 20 
18 Ladakh 1038 10  2844 35  51
19 Madhya Pradesh 22812 166  88168 2138  2077 42 
20 Maharashtra 273883 1074  956030 19476  33886 479 
21 Manipur 2206 127  7108 221  62
22 Meghalaya 2060 13  2859 153  42
23 Mizoram 618 72  1095 72  0  
24 Nagaland 1119 47  4536 19  16
25 Odisha 34547 170  157265 4052  736 15 
26 Puducherry 4853 96  18893 439  481
27 Punjab 21230 58  79244 2117  2990 64 
28 Rajasthan 18992 378  100365 1553  1382 15 
29 Sikkim 575 19  2023 14  30
30 Tamil Nadu 46249 101  502740 5363  9010 63 
31 Telengana 30037 164  148139 2004  1070
32 Tripura 6551 48  16978 492  260
33 Uttarakhand 11867 36  31324 1016  529 17 
34 Uttar Pradesh 61698 1450  302689 6506  5299 87 
35 West Bengal 25101 130  205028 2998  4544 61 
Total# 966382 1995  4674987 87374  91149 1129 

