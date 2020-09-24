India records single-day spike of 86,508 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 57-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records single-day spike of 83,347 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 56-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,508 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 57 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,732,519 while the death toll climbed to 91,149 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 975,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,787,190 and the fatalities rose to 975,038, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,117,487), Colombia (784,268), Peru (776,546), Mexico (710,049), Spain (693,556), South Africa (665,188), Argentina (664,799), France (508,381), Chile (449,903), Iran (432,798), the UK (412,241), Bangladesh (353,844), Iraq (332,635) and Saudi Arabia (331,359), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,949), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,758), Peru (31,568), France (31,444), Spain (31,034), Iran (24,840), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,720), South Africa (16,206), Argentina (14,376), Chile (12,345) and Ecuador (11,171).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 6 3494 15 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 70357 1108 570667 8291 5506 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2216 164 5903 125 14 4 Assam 30182 325 132712 1762 597 11 5 Bihar 12958 30 159022 1568 874 1 6 Chandigarh 2537 85 8049 255 140 10 7 Chhattisgarh 35850 2348 56773 4772 728 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 205 7 2755 11 2 9 Delhi 30836 787 220866 4465 5087 36 10 Goa 5646 133 23857 395 376 8 11 Gujarat 16438 68 107574 1289 3367 15 12 Haryana 19276 612 96347 2571 1233 27 13 Himachal Pradesh 3950 174 8959 448 140 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19918 1567 46530 2796 1062 20 15 Jharkhand 12882 398 61559 1532 648 7 16 Karnataka 94671 1499 437910 5460 8266 38 17 Kerala 42858 2405 104682 2951 592 20 18 Ladakh 1038 10 2844 35 51 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 22812 166 88168 2138 2077 42 20 Maharashtra 273883 1074 956030 19476 33886 479 21 Manipur 2206 127 7108 221 62 2 22 Meghalaya 2060 13 2859 153 42 4 23 Mizoram 618 72 1095 72 0 24 Nagaland 1119 47 4536 19 16 1 25 Odisha 34547 170 157265 4052 736 15 26 Puducherry 4853 96 18893 439 481 8 27 Punjab 21230 58 79244 2117 2990 64 28 Rajasthan 18992 378 100365 1553 1382 15 29 Sikkim 575 19 2023 14 30 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46249 101 502740 5363 9010 63 31 Telengana 30037 164 148139 2004 1070 8 32 Tripura 6551 48 16978 492 260 7 33 Uttarakhand 11867 36 31324 1016 529 17 34 Uttar Pradesh 61698 1450 302689 6506 5299 87 35 West Bengal 25101 130 205028 2998 4544 61 Total# 966382 1995 4674987 87374 91149 1129

