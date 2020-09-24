India records single-day spike of 86,508 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 57-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,508 new coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 57 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,732,519 while the death toll climbed to 91,149 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 975,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,787,190 and the fatalities rose to 975,038, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,117,487), Colombia (784,268), Peru (776,546), Mexico (710,049), Spain (693,556), South Africa (665,188), Argentina (664,799), France (508,381), Chile (449,903), Iran (432,798), the UK (412,241), Bangladesh (353,844), Iraq (332,635) and Saudi Arabia (331,359), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,949), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,758), Peru (31,568), France (31,444), Spain (31,034), Iran (24,840), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,720), South Africa (16,206), Argentina (14,376), Chile (12,345) and Ecuador (11,171).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|6
|3494
|15
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|70357
|1108
|570667
|8291
|5506
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2216
|164
|5903
|125
|14
|4
|Assam
|30182
|325
|132712
|1762
|597
|11
|5
|Bihar
|12958
|30
|159022
|1568
|874
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|2537
|85
|8049
|255
|140
|10
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|35850
|2348
|56773
|4772
|728
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|205
|7
|2755
|11
|2
|9
|Delhi
|30836
|787
|220866
|4465
|5087
|36
|10
|Goa
|5646
|133
|23857
|395
|376
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16438
|68
|107574
|1289
|3367
|15
|12
|Haryana
|19276
|612
|96347
|2571
|1233
|27
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3950
|174
|8959
|448
|140
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19918
|1567
|46530
|2796
|1062
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|12882
|398
|61559
|1532
|648
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|94671
|1499
|437910
|5460
|8266
|38
|17
|Kerala
|42858
|2405
|104682
|2951
|592
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|1038
|10
|2844
|35
|51
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22812
|166
|88168
|2138
|2077
|42
|20
|Maharashtra
|273883
|1074
|956030
|19476
|33886
|479
|21
|Manipur
|2206
|127
|7108
|221
|62
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2060
|13
|2859
|153
|42
|4
|23
|Mizoram
|618
|72
|1095
|72
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1119
|47
|4536
|19
|16
|1
|25
|Odisha
|34547
|170
|157265
|4052
|736
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|4853
|96
|18893
|439
|481
|8
|27
|Punjab
|21230
|58
|79244
|2117
|2990
|64
|28
|Rajasthan
|18992
|378
|100365
|1553
|1382
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|575
|19
|2023
|14
|30
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46249
|101
|502740
|5363
|9010
|63
|31
|Telengana
|30037
|164
|148139
|2004
|1070
|8
|32
|Tripura
|6551
|48
|16978
|492
|260
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11867
|36
|31324
|1016
|529
|17
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|61698
|1450
|302689
|6506
|5299
|87
|35
|West Bengal
|25101
|130
|205028
|2998
|4544
|61
|Total#
|966382
|1995
|4674987
|87374
|91149
|1129