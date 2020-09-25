India records single-day spike of 86,052 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 58-lakh mark

Friday, September 25, 2020
     
India on Friday recorded as many as 86,052 new coronavirus cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 58 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2020 9:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

India on Friday recorded as many as 86,052 new coronavirus cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 58 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 58,18,571 while the death toll climbed to 92,290 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 32.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 981,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,135,220 and the fatalities rose to 981,754, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,657,702), Russia (1,123,976), Colombia (790,823), Peru (782,695), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209), Argentina (678,266), South Africa (667,049), France (536,289), Chile (451,634), Iran (436,319), the UK (418,889), Bangladesh (355,384), Iraq (337,106) and Saudi Arabia (331,857), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,439), the UK (41,991), Italy (35,781), Peru (31,870), France (31,524), Spain (31,118), Iran (25,015), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,876), South Africa (16,283), Argentina (14,766), Chile (12,469), Ecuador (11,213) and Indonesia (10,105).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 189 23  3503 52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 69353 1004  579474 8807  5558 52 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2331 115  6071 168  14  
4 Assam 29830 352  135144 2432  608 11 
5 Bihar 13015 57  160178 1156  878
6 Chandigarh 2482 55  8342 293  144
7 Chhattisgarh 36038 188  58833 2060  752 24 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 190 15  2785 30  2  
9 Delhi 31125 289  224375 3509  5123 36 
10 Goa 5822 176  24347 490  383
11 Gujarat 16327 111  109079 1505  3381 14 
12 Haryana 18889 387  98410 2063  1255 22 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3984 34  9252 293  150 10 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 19451 467  48079 1549  1084 22 
15 Jharkhand 12841 41  62945 1386  652
16 Karnataka 95568 897  444658 6748  8331 65 
17 Kerala 45993 3135  107850 3168  613 21 
18 Ladakh 1022 16  2893 49  54
19 Madhya Pradesh 22744 68  90495 2327  2122 45 
20 Maharashtra 275404 1521  973214 17184  34345 459 
21 Manipur 2106 100  7369 261  62  
22 Meghalaya 1977 83  3058 199  43
23 Mizoram 681 63  1105 10  0  
24 Nagaland 1088 31  4626 90  16  
25 Odisha 35092 545  161044 3779  752 16 
26 Puducherry 5097 244  19311 418  487
27 Punjab 20679 551  81475 2231  3066 76 
28 Rajasthan 18993 102330 1965  1397 15 
29 Sikkim 607 32  2054 31  31
30 Tamil Nadu 46405 156  508210 5470  9076 66 
31 Telengana 30387 350  150160 2021  1080 10 
32 Tripura 6378 173  17487 509  265
33 Uttarakhand 11507 360  32355 1031  542 13 
34 Uttar Pradesh 61300 398  307611 4922  5366 67 
35 West Bengal 25221 120  208042 3014  4606 62 
Total# 970116 3734  4756164 81177  92290 1141 

