India records single-day spike of 86,052 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 58-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 86,052 new coronavirus cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 58 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 58,18,571 while the death toll climbed to 92,290 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 32.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 981,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,135,220 and the fatalities rose to 981,754, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,657,702), Russia (1,123,976), Colombia (790,823), Peru (782,695), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209), Argentina (678,266), South Africa (667,049), France (536,289), Chile (451,634), Iran (436,319), the UK (418,889), Bangladesh (355,384), Iraq (337,106) and Saudi Arabia (331,857), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,439), the UK (41,991), Italy (35,781), Peru (31,870), France (31,524), Spain (31,118), Iran (25,015), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,876), South Africa (16,283), Argentina (14,766), Chile (12,469), Ecuador (11,213) and Indonesia (10,105).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|189
|23
|3503
|9
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69353
|1004
|579474
|8807
|5558
|52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2331
|115
|6071
|168
|14
|4
|Assam
|29830
|352
|135144
|2432
|608
|11
|5
|Bihar
|13015
|57
|160178
|1156
|878
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2482
|55
|8342
|293
|144
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36038
|188
|58833
|2060
|752
|24
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|190
|15
|2785
|30
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31125
|289
|224375
|3509
|5123
|36
|10
|Goa
|5822
|176
|24347
|490
|383
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16327
|111
|109079
|1505
|3381
|14
|12
|Haryana
|18889
|387
|98410
|2063
|1255
|22
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3984
|34
|9252
|293
|150
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19451
|467
|48079
|1549
|1084
|22
|15
|Jharkhand
|12841
|41
|62945
|1386
|652
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|95568
|897
|444658
|6748
|8331
|65
|17
|Kerala
|45993
|3135
|107850
|3168
|613
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|1022
|16
|2893
|49
|54
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22744
|68
|90495
|2327
|2122
|45
|20
|Maharashtra
|275404
|1521
|973214
|17184
|34345
|459
|21
|Manipur
|2106
|100
|7369
|261
|62
|22
|Meghalaya
|1977
|83
|3058
|199
|43
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|681
|63
|1105
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1088
|31
|4626
|90
|16
|25
|Odisha
|35092
|545
|161044
|3779
|752
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5097
|244
|19311
|418
|487
|6
|27
|Punjab
|20679
|551
|81475
|2231
|3066
|76
|28
|Rajasthan
|18993
|1
|102330
|1965
|1397
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|607
|32
|2054
|31
|31
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46405
|156
|508210
|5470
|9076
|66
|31
|Telengana
|30387
|350
|150160
|2021
|1080
|10
|32
|Tripura
|6378
|173
|17487
|509
|265
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11507
|360
|32355
|1031
|542
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|61300
|398
|307611
|4922
|5366
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|25221
|120
|208042
|3014
|4606
|62
|Total#
|970116
|3734
|4756164
|81177
|92290
|1141