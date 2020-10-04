India records single-day spike of 75,829 COVID-19 cases, 940 deaths; tally crosses 65-lakh mark

Sunday, October 04, 2020
     
India on Sunday recorded as many as 75,829 new coronavirus cases and 940 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 65 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2020 9:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

India on Sunday recorded as many as 75,829 new coronavirus cases and 940 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 65 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 65,49,374 while the death toll climbed to 1,01,782 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,37,625 are active cases, 55,09,967 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,031,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 34,791,855 and the fatalities rose to 1,031,528, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,880,523), Russia (1,198,663), Colombia (848,147), Peru (821,564), Argentina (790,818), Spain (789,932), Mexico (757,953), South Africa (679,716), France (629,492), the UK (482,654), Chile (468,471), Iran (468,119), Iraq (375,931), Bangladesh (367,565), and Saudi Arabia (335,997), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,880), the UK (42,407), Italy (35,968), Peru (32,609), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,746), Colombia (26,556), Russia (21,153), Argentina (20,795), South Africa (16,938), Chile (12,919), Ecuador (11,597), Indonesia (11,055) and Belgium (10,037).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 3631 53  
2 Andhra Pradesh 56897 961  643993 7485  5900 31 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64  7183 134  18
4 Assam 34128 35  148963 1441  721 10 
5 Bihar 12077 172449 1401  910
6 Chandigarh 1881 10162 153  169
7 Chhattisgarh 29693 775  88095 3396  1002 16 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 13  2959 20  2  
9 Delhi 26450 288  253784 3171  5438 37 
10 Goa 5009 32  29004 479  442
11 Gujarat 16735 45  119683 1250  3475 15 
12 Haryana 13247 225  116716 1678  1425 23 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3256 160  11996 388  202
14 Jammu and Kashmir 16089 324  59952 1400  1212 14 
15 Jharkhand 11243 239  73428 967  729
16 Karnataka 112005 1574  499506 7094  9119 125 
17 Kerala 77564 5146  135144 4092  791 20 
18 Ladakh 1094 27  3274 42  61  
19 Madhya Pradesh 20124 349  109611 2332  2372 36 
20 Maharashtra 261313 1873  1117720 13294  37480 424 
21 Manipur 2336 66  8992 351  69
22 Meghalaya 1755 4226 225  52
23 Mizoram 344 16  1759 38  0  
24 Nagaland 1090 5211 67  17  
25 Odisha 31331 464  194128 4048  875 16 
26 Puducherry 5054 60  22948 443  532
27 Punjab 14935 828  97777 1840  3501 50 
28 Rajasthan 20942 135  117238 2060  1516 16 
29 Sikkim 642 2409 34  41
30 Tamil Nadu 46294 75  552938 5603  9653 67 
31 Telengana 28328 292  167846 2002  1153
32 Tripura 5366 114  20897 301  289
33 Uttarakhand 8504 40  40419 340  636 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 49112 1266  351966 5107  5917 53 
35 West Bengal 26865 313  231699 2944  5070 53 
Total# 944996 2779  5427706 75628  100842 1069 

