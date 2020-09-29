India records single-day spike of 70,589 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 61-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 61 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 61,45,292 while the death toll climbed to 96,318 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,000,820, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 1,000,825, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,745,464), Russia (1,154,299), Colombia (818,203), Peru (805,302), Spain (748,266), Mexico (733,717), Argentina (723,132), South Africa (671,669), France (577,980), Chile (459,671), Iran (449,960), the UK (441,573), Bangladesh (360,555), Iraq (353,566) and Saudi Arabia (333,648), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,603), the UK (42,090), Italy (35,851), Peru (32,262), France (31,744), Spain (31,411), Iran (25,779), Colombia (25,641), Russia (20,299), South Africa (16,586), Argentina (16,113), Chile (12,698), Ecuador (11,280) and Indonesia (10,473).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|20
|3582
|29
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|63116
|1760
|612300
|7210
|5745
|37
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2725
|230
|6592
|97
|15
|1
|4
|Assam
|30662
|1312
|142300
|2320
|667
|12
|5
|Bihar
|12664
|163
|166276
|1289
|892
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2200
|103
|9325
|222
|153
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33044
|1383
|74537
|2313
|877
|29
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|133
|19
|2877
|29
|2
|9
|Delhi
|27123
|2105
|240703
|4052
|5272
|37
|10
|Goa
|4917
|180
|27072
|612
|407
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|16689
|56
|114344
|1336
|3428
|12
|12
|Haryana
|15670
|815
|108411
|2421
|1331
|24
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3650
|7
|10627
|268
|180
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17601
|598
|54267
|1408
|1146
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|12126
|307
|68603
|1806
|688
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|104067
|676
|469750
|7509
|8641
|59
|17
|Kerala
|57957
|1171
|121268
|3347
|697
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|1030
|17
|3064
|32
|58
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21912
|519
|100012
|2441
|2242
|35
|20
|Maharashtra
|265455
|8191
|1049947
|19932
|35751
|180
|21
|Manipur
|2431
|72
|7982
|106
|64
|22
|Meghalaya
|1448
|32
|3868
|89
|46
|3
|23
|Mizoram
|499
|36
|1459
|86
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1002
|40
|4938
|50
|17
|1
|25
|Odisha
|34211
|795
|177585
|4014
|813
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5014
|225
|21156
|508
|515
|2
|27
|Punjab
|17746
|810
|90345
|2033
|3284
|46
|28
|Rajasthan
|20043
|343
|109472
|1754
|1456
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|698
|6
|2164
|18
|34
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46306
|35
|530708
|5554
|9383
|70
|31
|Telengana
|29477
|196
|158690
|2259
|1116
|9
|32
|Tripura
|5874
|185
|19203
|244
|276
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10066
|733
|36856
|1184
|580
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|53953
|1650
|331270
|5382
|5652
|58
|35
|West Bengal
|25899
|176
|219844
|2923
|4837
|56
|Total#
|947576
|15064
|5101397
|84877
|96318
|776