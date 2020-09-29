India records single-day spike of 70,589 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 61-lakh mark

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
     
India on Tuesday recorded as many as 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 61 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2020 9:29 IST
India on Tuesday recorded as many as 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 61 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 61,45,292 while the death toll climbed to 96,318 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,000,820, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 1,000,825, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,745,464), Russia (1,154,299), Colombia (818,203), Peru (805,302), Spain (748,266), Mexico (733,717), Argentina (723,132), South Africa (671,669), France (577,980), Chile (459,671), Iran (449,960), the UK (441,573), Bangladesh (360,555), Iraq (353,566) and Saudi Arabia (333,648), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,603), the UK (42,090), Italy (35,851), Peru (32,262), France (31,744), Spain (31,411), Iran (25,779), Colombia (25,641), Russia (20,299), South Africa (16,586), Argentina (16,113), Chile (12,698), Ecuador (11,280) and Indonesia (10,473).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 20  3582 29  53  
2 Andhra Pradesh 63116 1760  612300 7210  5745 37 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2725 230  6592 97  15
4 Assam 30662 1312  142300 2320  667 12 
5 Bihar 12664 163  166276 1289  892
6 Chandigarh 2200 103  9325 222  153
7 Chhattisgarh 33044 1383  74537 2313  877 29 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 133 19  2877 29  2  
9 Delhi 27123 2105  240703 4052  5272 37 
10 Goa 4917 180  27072 612  407
11 Gujarat 16689 56  114344 1336  3428 12 
12 Haryana 15670 815  108411 2421  1331 24 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3650 10627 268  180
14 Jammu and Kashmir 17601 598  54267 1408  1146 14 
15 Jharkhand 12126 307  68603 1806  688
16 Karnataka 104067 676  469750 7509  8641 59 
17 Kerala 57957 1171  121268 3347  697 20 
18 Ladakh 1030 17  3064 32  58  
19 Madhya Pradesh 21912 519  100012 2441  2242 35 
20 Maharashtra 265455 8191  1049947 19932  35751 180 
21 Manipur 2431 72  7982 106  64  
22 Meghalaya 1448 32  3868 89  46
23 Mizoram 499 36  1459 86  0  
24 Nagaland 1002 40  4938 50  17
25 Odisha 34211 795  177585 4014  813 16 
26 Puducherry 5014 225  21156 508  515
27 Punjab 17746 810  90345 2033  3284 46 
28 Rajasthan 20043 343  109472 1754  1456 15 
29 Sikkim 698 2164 18  34
30 Tamil Nadu 46306 35  530708 5554  9383 70 
31 Telengana 29477 196  158690 2259  1116
32 Tripura 5874 185  19203 244  276
33 Uttarakhand 10066 733  36856 1184  580
34 Uttar Pradesh 53953 1650  331270 5382  5652 58 
35 West Bengal 25899 176  219844 2923  4837 56 
Total# 947576 15064  5101397 84877  96318 776 

