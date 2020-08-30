India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 35-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 78,761 new coronavirus cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 35,42,734 while the death toll climbed to 63,498 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712), Colombia (590,492), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,372), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (119,751), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (114,409), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,558), the CSSE figures showed.
State-Wise coronavirus situation in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|564
|38
|2444
|70
|42
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|1982
|303711
|8463
|3714
|81
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1031
|24
|2709
|88
|5
|4
|Assam
|20011
|789
|81070
|1763
|286
|8
|5
|Bihar
|18047
|1020
|112452
|3277
|558
|20
|6
|Chandigarh
|1572
|28
|2107
|130
|45
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11873
|737
|15109
|502
|251
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|328
|20
|1960
|44
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13550
|342
|151473
|1446
|4389
|20
|10
|Goa
|3535
|90
|12296
|429
|175
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14951
|209
|74525
|1050
|2976
|14
|12
|Haryana
|10225
|263
|49710
|1020
|661
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1455
|5
|4149
|141
|33
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7781
|38
|27372
|651
|678
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|11090
|6
|23850
|923
|381
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|86366
|1360
|227018
|7464
|5368
|136
|17
|Kerala
|23176
|439
|45854
|2097
|274
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|798
|27
|1714
|74
|28
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12714
|292
|45396
|943
|1323
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|181050
|2489
|543170
|11607
|23775
|331
|21
|Manipur
|1759
|16
|4057
|100
|27
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1272
|50
|958
|59
|10
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|20
|509
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|946
|94
|2850
|115
|9
|25
|Odisha
|26386
|1171
|67826
|2503
|456
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|4745
|262
|8080
|319
|199
|9
|27
|Punjab
|15063
|545
|33008
|2036
|1307
|51
|28
|Rajasthan
|14320
|105
|62033
|1448
|1017
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|389
|1
|1184
|33
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52506
|142
|349682
|5752
|7050
|102
|31
|Telengana
|30008
|1067
|89350
|1675
|808
|9
|32
|Tripura
|3726
|240
|7037
|198
|94
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5502
|228
|12124
|349
|239
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|52651
|342
|157879
|4986
|3294
|77
|35
|West Bengal
|26349
|360
|124332
|3286
|3073
|56
|Total#
|752424
|10401
|2648998
|65050
|62550
|1021