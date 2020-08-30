India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 35-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records over 76,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,021 deaths in a day; tally crosses 34-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 78,761 new coronavirus cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 35,42,734 while the death toll climbed to 63,498 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712), Colombia (590,492), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,372), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (119,751), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (114,409), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,558), the CSSE figures showed.

State-Wise coronavirus situation in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 38 2444 70 42 2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1982 303711 8463 3714 81 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1031 24 2709 88 5 4 Assam 20011 789 81070 1763 286 8 5 Bihar 18047 1020 112452 3277 558 20 6 Chandigarh 1572 28 2107 130 45 2 7 Chhattisgarh 11873 737 15109 502 251 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 20 1960 44 2 9 Delhi 13550 342 151473 1446 4389 20 10 Goa 3535 90 12296 429 175 4 11 Gujarat 14951 209 74525 1050 2976 14 12 Haryana 10225 263 49710 1020 661 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 1455 5 4149 141 33 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7781 38 27372 651 678 7 15 Jharkhand 11090 6 23850 923 381 8 16 Karnataka 86366 1360 227018 7464 5368 136 17 Kerala 23176 439 45854 2097 274 7 18 Ladakh 798 27 1714 74 28 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12714 292 45396 943 1323 17 20 Maharashtra 181050 2489 543170 11607 23775 331 21 Manipur 1759 16 4057 100 27 2 22 Meghalaya 1272 50 958 59 10 2 23 Mizoram 494 20 509 9 0 24 Nagaland 946 94 2850 115 9 25 Odisha 26386 1171 67826 2503 456 8 26 Puducherry 4745 262 8080 319 199 9 27 Punjab 15063 545 33008 2036 1307 51 28 Rajasthan 14320 105 62033 1448 1017 12 29 Sikkim 389 1 1184 33 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52506 142 349682 5752 7050 102 31 Telengana 30008 1067 89350 1675 808 9 32 Tripura 3726 240 7037 198 94 5 33 Uttarakhand 5502 228 12124 349 239 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 52651 342 157879 4986 3294 77 35 West Bengal 26349 360 124332 3286 3073 56 Total# 752424 10401 2648998 65050 62550 1021

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage