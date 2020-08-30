Sunday, August 30, 2020
     
  India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 35-lakh mark

India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 35-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 78,761 new coronavirus cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2020 10:03 IST
India on Sunday recorded as many as 78,761 new coronavirus cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 35 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 35,42,734 while the death toll climbed to 63,498 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712), Colombia (590,492), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,372), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (119,751), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (114,409), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,558), the CSSE figures showed.

State-Wise coronavirus situation in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 38  2444 70  42  
2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1982  303711 8463  3714 81 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1031 24  2709 88  5  
4 Assam 20011 789  81070 1763  286
5 Bihar 18047 1020  112452 3277  558 20 
6 Chandigarh 1572 28  2107 130  45
7 Chhattisgarh 11873 737  15109 502  251
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 20  1960 44  2  
9 Delhi 13550 342  151473 1446  4389 20 
10 Goa 3535 90  12296 429  175
11 Gujarat 14951 209  74525 1050  2976 14 
12 Haryana 10225 263  49710 1020  661 15 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1455 4149 141  33  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7781 38  27372 651  678
15 Jharkhand 11090 23850 923  381
16 Karnataka 86366 1360  227018 7464  5368 136 
17 Kerala 23176 439  45854 2097  274
18 Ladakh 798 27  1714 74  28
19 Madhya Pradesh 12714 292  45396 943  1323 17 
20 Maharashtra 181050 2489  543170 11607  23775 331 
21 Manipur 1759 16  4057 100  27
22 Meghalaya 1272 50  958 59  10
23 Mizoram 494 20  509 0  
24 Nagaland 946 94  2850 115  9  
25 Odisha 26386 1171  67826 2503  456
26 Puducherry 4745 262  8080 319  199
27 Punjab 15063 545  33008 2036  1307 51 
28 Rajasthan 14320 105  62033 1448  1017 12 
29 Sikkim 389 1184 33  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 52506 142  349682 5752  7050 102 
31 Telengana 30008 1067  89350 1675  808
32 Tripura 3726 240  7037 198  94
33 Uttarakhand 5502 228  12124 349  239 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 52651 342  157879 4986  3294 77 
35 West Bengal 26349 360  124332 3286  3073 56 
Total# 752424 10401  2648998 65050  62550 1021 

