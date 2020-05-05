India records highest number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in 24-hour period; govt credits increased vigilance

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Luv Agarwal during the government's daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country

Increased vigilance in reporting new coronavirus infections is the reason behind the spike in reported coronavirus infections and deaths over the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as it denied the claim that India had entered the ‘community transmission’ stage as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

India recorded 3,900 new infections and 195 deaths over the last 24 hours, the steepest spike in new infections and fatalities in a 24-hour period, Agarwal highlighted at the government’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the nation.

When asked the possible reason behind this record increase, Agarwal replied that the state and local authorities, on clear instructions from the Centre, had been pro-actively reporting new infections of late. “Where there are new cases, they are creating containment zones and conducting house-to-house screening,” said the ministry official.

Agarwal also noted in his press briefing that 1,020 persons had been cured of their infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of coronavirus survivors in the country to 12,726.

Agarwal said during his briefing that India had recorded 46,438 cases till date, including 1,568 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage