India records highest-ever defence exports worth Rs 13,000 crore

India exported defence items and technology worth a record Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22, an impressive 54.1 per cent rise over the previous year, a top defence ministry official said on Friday. The country's defence exports are chiefly to the US, the Philippines and other countries in the South-East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The exports in 2021-22 were almost eight times of what they were about five years back.

India's defence exports over the years

2020-21 - Rs 8,434 crore

2019-20 - Rs 9,115 crore

2015-16 - Rs 2,059 crore

At an event titled "Artificial Intelligence in Defence" on Monday, the defence ministry will reward a private sector organisation and another from the public sector that performed the best in defence exports, he said. Generally, he said, private sector companies dominate the defence exports market with a share of almost 90 per cent. Last year, Indian public sector companies also did well contributing 30 per cent to the country's defence exports, he added.

