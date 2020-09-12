Saturday, September 12, 2020
     
India records biggest one-day spike of 97,570 COVID cases, 1,201 deaths; tally crosses 46 lakh-mark

India on Saturday registered a record 97,570 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 46 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,201 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 77,472.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2020 9:39 IST
Image Source : AP

India on Saturday registered a record 97,570 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 46 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,201 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 77,472. The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 36,24,197.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (646,398), Spain (566,326), Argentina (535,705), Chile (430,535), France (401,890), Iran (397,801), the UK (364,085), Bangladesh (334,762), Saudi Arabia (324,407), Pakistan (300,371), Turkey (288,126), Italy (284,796), Iraq (282,672), Germany (259,735), Philippines (252,964), Indonesia (210,940), Ukraine (152,373), Israel (148,564), Canada (137,676), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,287), Ecuador (114,732), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (102,232), Romania (101,075), Egypt (100,708) and Panama (100,330), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 3157 36  51  
2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1147  446716 11069  4779 77 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1689 31  4126 121  10
4 Assam 29580 110  108329 2628  430 16 
5 Bihar 15190 49  139458 1914  797 12 
6 Chandigarh 2606 33  4600 269  86
7 Chhattisgarh 31001 1669  27123 1268  519 26 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 14  2413 38  2  
9 Delhi 26907 1491  178154 2754  4687 21 
10 Goa 5104 74  18065 473  276
11 Gujarat 16286 88  91343 1240  3180 16 
12 Haryana 18875 543  68525 1820  932 25 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2874 151  5839 162  71
14 Jammu and Kashmir 15169 1095  34689 474  854
15 Jharkhand 15180 267  43328 1213  532 15 
16 Karnataka 98345 3211  334999 12545  7067 130 
17 Kerala 27944 1652  73900 1322  410 14 
18 Ladakh 803 28  2387 21  38
19 Madhya Pradesh 18992 559  62936 1651  1691 30 
20 Maharashtra 271934 10136  715023 14308  28724 442 
21 Manipur 1533 100  6002 209  44  
22 Meghalaya 1534 100  1889 47  24
23 Mizoram 589 790 40  0  
24 Nagaland 1134 300  3802 10  10  
25 Odisha 30450 79  112062 4061  605 14 
26 Puducherry 4878 84  13783 394  365 12 
27 Punjab 19096 1008  53308 1402  2212 63 
28 Rajasthan 15859 157  81970 1488  1207 15 
29 Sikkim 532   1486 16  8
30 Tamil Nadu 47918 564  435422 6006  8231 77 
31 Telengana 32005 190  121925 2458  950 10 
32 Tripura 7365 18  10734 479  182
33 Uttarakhand 9405 299  19428 645  388 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 67321 1004  227442 5936  4282 76 
35 West Bengal 23461 84  169043 3016  3828 57 
Total# 958316 14836  3624196 81533  77472 1201 

