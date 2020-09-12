Image Source : AP India records biggest one-day spike of 97,570 COVID cases, 1,201 deaths; tally crosses 46 lakh-mark

India on Saturday registered a record 97,570 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 46 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,201 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 77,472. The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 36,24,197.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (646,398), Spain (566,326), Argentina (535,705), Chile (430,535), France (401,890), Iran (397,801), the UK (364,085), Bangladesh (334,762), Saudi Arabia (324,407), Pakistan (300,371), Turkey (288,126), Italy (284,796), Iraq (282,672), Germany (259,735), Philippines (252,964), Indonesia (210,940), Ukraine (152,373), Israel (148,564), Canada (137,676), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,287), Ecuador (114,732), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (102,232), Romania (101,075), Egypt (100,708) and Panama (100,330), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India :

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 7 3157 36 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1147 446716 11069 4779 77 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1689 31 4126 121 10 1 4 Assam 29580 110 108329 2628 430 16 5 Bihar 15190 49 139458 1914 797 12 6 Chandigarh 2606 33 4600 269 86 3 7 Chhattisgarh 31001 1669 27123 1268 519 26 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 14 2413 38 2 9 Delhi 26907 1491 178154 2754 4687 21 10 Goa 5104 74 18065 473 276 8 11 Gujarat 16286 88 91343 1240 3180 16 12 Haryana 18875 543 68525 1820 932 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 2874 151 5839 162 71 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15169 1095 34689 474 854 9 15 Jharkhand 15180 267 43328 1213 532 15 16 Karnataka 98345 3211 334999 12545 7067 130 17 Kerala 27944 1652 73900 1322 410 14 18 Ladakh 803 28 2387 21 38 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 18992 559 62936 1651 1691 30 20 Maharashtra 271934 10136 715023 14308 28724 442 21 Manipur 1533 100 6002 209 44 22 Meghalaya 1534 100 1889 47 24 4 23 Mizoram 589 6 790 40 0 24 Nagaland 1134 300 3802 10 10 25 Odisha 30450 79 112062 4061 605 14 26 Puducherry 4878 84 13783 394 365 12 27 Punjab 19096 1008 53308 1402 2212 63 28 Rajasthan 15859 157 81970 1488 1207 15 29 Sikkim 532 1486 16 8 1 30 Tamil Nadu 47918 564 435422 6006 8231 77 31 Telengana 32005 190 121925 2458 950 10 32 Tripura 7365 18 10734 479 182 9 33 Uttarakhand 9405 299 19428 645 388 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 67321 1004 227442 5936 4282 76 35 West Bengal 23461 84 169043 3016 3828 57 Total# 958316 14836 3624196 81533 77472 1201

