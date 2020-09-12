India records biggest one-day spike of 97,570 COVID cases, 1,201 deaths; tally crosses 46 lakh-mark

India on Saturday registered a record 97,570 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 46 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,201 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 77,472. The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 36,24,197.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (646,398), Spain (566,326), Argentina (535,705), Chile (430,535), France (401,890), Iran (397,801), the UK (364,085), Bangladesh (334,762), Saudi Arabia (324,407), Pakistan (300,371), Turkey (288,126), Italy (284,796), Iraq (282,672), Germany (259,735), Philippines (252,964), Indonesia (210,940), Ukraine (152,373), Israel (148,564), Canada (137,676), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,287), Ecuador (114,732), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (102,232), Romania (101,075), Egypt (100,708) and Panama (100,330), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|286
|7
|3157
|36
|51
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|1147
|446716
|11069
|4779
|77
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1689
|31
|4126
|121
|10
|1
|4
|Assam
|29580
|110
|108329
|2628
|430
|16
|5
|Bihar
|15190
|49
|139458
|1914
|797
|12
|6
|Chandigarh
|2606
|33
|4600
|269
|86
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31001
|1669
|27123
|1268
|519
|26
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|280
|14
|2413
|38
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26907
|1491
|178154
|2754
|4687
|21
|10
|Goa
|5104
|74
|18065
|473
|276
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16286
|88
|91343
|1240
|3180
|16
|12
|Haryana
|18875
|543
|68525
|1820
|932
|25
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2874
|151
|5839
|162
|71
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15169
|1095
|34689
|474
|854
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|15180
|267
|43328
|1213
|532
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|98345
|3211
|334999
|12545
|7067
|130
|17
|Kerala
|27944
|1652
|73900
|1322
|410
|14
|18
|Ladakh
|803
|28
|2387
|21
|38
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|18992
|559
|62936
|1651
|1691
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|271934
|10136
|715023
|14308
|28724
|442
|21
|Manipur
|1533
|100
|6002
|209
|44
|22
|Meghalaya
|1534
|100
|1889
|47
|24
|4
|23
|Mizoram
|589
|6
|790
|40
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1134
|300
|3802
|10
|10
|25
|Odisha
|30450
|79
|112062
|4061
|605
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|4878
|84
|13783
|394
|365
|12
|27
|Punjab
|19096
|1008
|53308
|1402
|2212
|63
|28
|Rajasthan
|15859
|157
|81970
|1488
|1207
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|532
|1486
|16
|8
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47918
|564
|435422
|6006
|8231
|77
|31
|Telengana
|32005
|190
|121925
|2458
|950
|10
|32
|Tripura
|7365
|18
|10734
|479
|182
|9
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9405
|299
|19428
|645
|388
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67321
|1004
|227442
|5936
|4282
|76
|35
|West Bengal
|23461
|84
|169043
|3016
|3828
|57
|Total#
|958316
|14836
|3624196
|81533
|77472
|1201