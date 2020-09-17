India records 97,894 COVID-19 cases and 1,132  deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 51-lakh mark

India on Thursday registered a record 97,894 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 51 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 83,198. The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases while total recoveries stand at 40,25,080.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 29.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 939,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,760,579 and the fatalities rose to 939,427, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,419,083), and is followed by Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (680,931), South Africa (653,444), Spain (614,360), Argentina (589,012), Chile (439,287), France (443,869), Iran (410,334), the UK (380,668), Bangladesh (342,671), Saudi Arabia (327,551), Pakistan (303,634), Iraq (303,059), Turkey (296,391), Italy (291,442), Philippines (272,934), Germany (266,869), Indonesia (228,993), Israel (170,465), Ukraine (166,694), Canada (141,852), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,449), Ecuador (121,525), Romania (107,011), Kazakhstan (106,984), Dominican Republic (105,521), Panama (103,466) and Egypt (101,500), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|196
|8
|3345
|27
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|90279
|2074
|497376
|10845
|5105
|64
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1892
|97
|4787
|129
|13
|4
|Assam
|29091
|89
|119367
|2464
|511
|19
|5
|Bihar
|12959
|96
|148656
|1676
|848
|12
|6
|Chandigarh
|3171
|180
|5683
|181
|104
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37470
|1561
|35885
|1606
|611
|22
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|233
|4
|2575
|23
|2
|9
|Delhi
|30914
|1127
|194516
|3313
|4839
|33
|10
|Goa
|5375
|273
|20445
|351
|319
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|16262
|95
|98029
|1447
|3256
|12
|12
|Haryana
|21334
|904
|78937
|1771
|1045
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|345
|6558
|114
|91
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19503
|825
|37809
|747
|932
|18
|15
|Jharkhand
|14138
|20
|51357
|1607
|579
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|101645
|3090
|375809
|6580
|7536
|55
|17
|Kerala
|32775
|1549
|84608
|2267
|480
|14
|18
|Ladakh
|953
|15
|2536
|19
|46
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22136
|516
|71535
|1922
|1844
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|297506
|5332
|792832
|17559
|30883
|474
|21
|Manipur
|1751
|6
|6521
|103
|48
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1902
|84
|2264
|74
|29
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|567
|9
|939
|17
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1261
|8
|3987
|42
|15
|25
|Odisha
|32405
|138
|129859
|4121
|656
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4770
|96
|15923
|401
|418
|13
|27
|Punjab
|21022
|132
|63570
|2756
|2592
|78
|28
|Rajasthan
|17049
|288
|89352
|1479
|1279
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|480
|16
|1722
|32
|19
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46633
|173
|464668
|5768
|8559
|57
|31
|Telengana
|30443
|42
|133555
|2108
|1005
|9
|32
|Tripura
|7498
|12956
|521
|222
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11068
|329
|24432
|1202
|447
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67002
|333
|258573
|6476
|4690
|86
|35
|West Bengal
|24147
|205
|184113
|2971
|4123
|61
|Total#
|1009976
|14043
|4025079
|82719
|83198
|1132