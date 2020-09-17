Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
India records 97,894 COVID-19 cases and 1,132 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 51-lakh mark

India on Thursday registered a record 97,894 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 51 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2020 9:26 IST
Image Source : AP

India on Thursday registered a record 97,894 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 51 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,132  deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 83,198. The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases while total recoveries stand at 40,25,080.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 29.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 939,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,760,579 and the fatalities rose to 939,427, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,419,083), and is followed by Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (680,931), South Africa (653,444), Spain (614,360), Argentina (589,012), Chile (439,287), France (443,869), Iran (410,334), the UK (380,668), Bangladesh (342,671), Saudi Arabia (327,551), Pakistan (303,634), Iraq (303,059), Turkey (296,391), Italy (291,442), Philippines (272,934), Germany (266,869), Indonesia (228,993), Israel (170,465), Ukraine (166,694), Canada (141,852), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,449), Ecuador (121,525), Romania (107,011), Kazakhstan (106,984), Dominican Republic (105,521), Panama (103,466) and Egypt (101,500), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 196 3345 27  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 90279 2074  497376 10845  5105 64 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1892 97  4787 129  13  
4 Assam 29091 89  119367 2464  511 19 
5 Bihar 12959 96  148656 1676  848 12 
6 Chandigarh 3171 180  5683 181  104
7 Chhattisgarh 37470 1561  35885 1606  611 22 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 233 2575 23  2  
9 Delhi 30914 1127  194516 3313  4839 33 
10 Goa 5375 273  20445 351  319
11 Gujarat 16262 95  98029 1447  3256 12 
12 Haryana 21334 904  78937 1771  1045 19 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4146 345  6558 114  91
14 Jammu and Kashmir 19503 825  37809 747  932 18 
15 Jharkhand 14138 20  51357 1607  579
16 Karnataka 101645 3090  375809 6580  7536 55 
17 Kerala 32775 1549  84608 2267  480 14 
18 Ladakh 953 15  2536 19  46
19 Madhya Pradesh 22136 516  71535 1922  1844 24 
20 Maharashtra 297506 5332  792832 17559  30883 474 
21 Manipur 1751 6521 103  48
22 Meghalaya 1902 84  2264 74  29
23 Mizoram 567 939 17  0  
24 Nagaland 1261 3987 42  15  
25 Odisha 32405 138  129859 4121  656 11 
26 Puducherry 4770 96  15923 401  418 13 
27 Punjab 21022 132  63570 2756  2592 78 
28 Rajasthan 17049 288  89352 1479  1279 15 
29 Sikkim 480 16  1722 32  19  
30 Tamil Nadu 46633 173  464668 5768  8559 57 
31 Telengana 30443 42  133555 2108  1005
32 Tripura 7498   12956 521  222
33 Uttarakhand 11068 329  24432 1202  447
34 Uttar Pradesh 67002 333  258573 6476  4690 86 
35 West Bengal 24147 205  184113 2971  4123 61 
Total# 1009976 14043  4025079 82719  83198 1132 

