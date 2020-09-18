Friday, September 18, 2020
     
India records 96,424 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 52-lakh mark

India on Friday registered a record 96,424 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 52 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 9:36 IST
India on Friday registered a record 96,424 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 52 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,174  deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 84,372. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases while total recoveries stand at 41,12,552.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 944,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,065,728 and the fatalities rose to 944,604, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,455,386), and is followed by Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (684,113), South Africa (655,572), Spain (625,651), Argentina (601,713), France (454,266), Chile (441,150), Iran (413,149), the UK (384,083), Bangladesh (344,264), Saudi Arabia (328,144), Iraq (307,385), Pakistan (303,634), Turkey (298,039), Italy (293,025), Philippines (276,289), Germany (269,048), Indonesia (232,628), Israel (175,256), Ukraine (170,373), Canada (142,879), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,693), Ecuador (122,257), Romania (108,690), Kazakhstan (107,056), Dominican Republic (106,136), Panama (104,138) and Egypt (101,641), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (134,935), Mexico (72,179), the UK (41,794), Italy (35,658), France (31,103), Peru (31,051), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,808), Colombia (23,478), Russia (18,996), South Africa (15,772), Argentina (12,460), Chile (12,142) and Ecuador (10,996).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 22  3378 33  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 88197 2082  508088 10712  5177 72 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1871 21  4967 180  13  
4 Assam 28208 883  121613 2246  528 17 
5 Bihar 13156 197  150040 1384  855
6 Chandigarh 3085 86  6062 379  109
7 Chhattisgarh 36036 1434  41111 5226  628 17 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 221 12  2608 33  2  
9 Delhi 31721 807  198103 3587  4877 38 
10 Goa 5612 237  20844 399  327
11 Gujarat 15975 287  99681 1652  3270 14 
12 Haryana 21014 320  81690 2753  1069 24 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4146   6946 388  98
14 Jammu and Kashmir 20239 736  38521 712  951 19 
15 Jharkhand 13703 435  52807 1450  590 11 
16 Karnataka 103650 2005  383077 7268  7629 93 
17 Kerala 34380 1605  87345 2737  489
18 Ladakh 972 19  2558 22  46  
19 Madhya Pradesh 21631 505  74398 2863  1877 33 
20 Maharashtra 302135 4629  812354 19522  31351 468 
21 Manipur 1841 90  6538 17  51
22 Meghalaya 1983 81  2342 78  31
23 Mizoram 585 18  949 10  0  
24 Nagaland 1193 68  4098 111  15  
25 Odisha 33026 621  133466 3607  669 13 
26 Puducherry 4744 26  16253 330  431 13 
27 Punjab 21568 546  65818 2248  2646 54 
28 Rajasthan 17495 446  90685 1333  1293 14 
29 Sikkim 463 17  1789 67  22
30 Tamil Nadu 46610 23  470192 5524  8618 59 
31 Telengana 30673 230  135357 1802  1016 11 
32 Tripura 7162 336  13559 603  228
33 Uttarakhand 11714 646  24965 533  460 13 
34 Uttar Pradesh 68235 1233  263288 4715  4771 81 
35 West Bengal 24336 189  187061 2948  4183 60 
Total# 1017754 7778  4112551 87472  84372 1174 

