India records 96,424 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 52-lakh mark

India on Friday registered a record 96,424 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 52 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 84,372. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases while total recoveries stand at 41,12,552.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 944,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,065,728 and the fatalities rose to 944,604, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,455,386), and is followed by Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (684,113), South Africa (655,572), Spain (625,651), Argentina (601,713), France (454,266), Chile (441,150), Iran (413,149), the UK (384,083), Bangladesh (344,264), Saudi Arabia (328,144), Iraq (307,385), Pakistan (303,634), Turkey (298,039), Italy (293,025), Philippines (276,289), Germany (269,048), Indonesia (232,628), Israel (175,256), Ukraine (170,373), Canada (142,879), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,693), Ecuador (122,257), Romania (108,690), Kazakhstan (107,056), Dominican Republic (106,136), Panama (104,138) and Egypt (101,641), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (134,935), Mexico (72,179), the UK (41,794), Italy (35,658), France (31,103), Peru (31,051), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,808), Colombia (23,478), Russia (18,996), South Africa (15,772), Argentina (12,460), Chile (12,142) and Ecuador (10,996).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|22
|3378
|33
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|88197
|2082
|508088
|10712
|5177
|72
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1871
|21
|4967
|180
|13
|4
|Assam
|28208
|883
|121613
|2246
|528
|17
|5
|Bihar
|13156
|197
|150040
|1384
|855
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|3085
|86
|6062
|379
|109
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36036
|1434
|41111
|5226
|628
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|221
|12
|2608
|33
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31721
|807
|198103
|3587
|4877
|38
|10
|Goa
|5612
|237
|20844
|399
|327
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|15975
|287
|99681
|1652
|3270
|14
|12
|Haryana
|21014
|320
|81690
|2753
|1069
|24
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|6946
|388
|98
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20239
|736
|38521
|712
|951
|19
|15
|Jharkhand
|13703
|435
|52807
|1450
|590
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|103650
|2005
|383077
|7268
|7629
|93
|17
|Kerala
|34380
|1605
|87345
|2737
|489
|9
|18
|Ladakh
|972
|19
|2558
|22
|46
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21631
|505
|74398
|2863
|1877
|33
|20
|Maharashtra
|302135
|4629
|812354
|19522
|31351
|468
|21
|Manipur
|1841
|90
|6538
|17
|51
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1983
|81
|2342
|78
|31
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|585
|18
|949
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1193
|68
|4098
|111
|15
|25
|Odisha
|33026
|621
|133466
|3607
|669
|13
|26
|Puducherry
|4744
|26
|16253
|330
|431
|13
|27
|Punjab
|21568
|546
|65818
|2248
|2646
|54
|28
|Rajasthan
|17495
|446
|90685
|1333
|1293
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|463
|17
|1789
|67
|22
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46610
|23
|470192
|5524
|8618
|59
|31
|Telengana
|30673
|230
|135357
|1802
|1016
|11
|32
|Tripura
|7162
|336
|13559
|603
|228
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11714
|646
|24965
|533
|460
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|68235
|1233
|263288
|4715
|4771
|81
|35
|West Bengal
|24336
|189
|187061
|2948
|4183
|60
|Total#
|1017754
|7778
|4112551
|87472
|84372
|1174