India records 95,735 cases, 1,172 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 44 lakh-mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 95,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 44-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,172 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 75062. The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,190,18 active cases.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379), Argentina (512,293), Chile (427,027), Iran (393,425), France (383,272), the UK (357,597), Bangladesh (331,078), Saudi Arabia (323,012), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (284,943), Italy (281,583), Iraq (273,821), Germany (256,433), Philippines (256,433), Indonesia (245,143), Ukraine (146,511), Israel (141,097), Canada (136,135), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,846), Ecuador (112,166), Kazakhstan (106,498), Dominican Republic (100,937) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 297 10 3078 43 51 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 97271 502 425607 9842 4634 74 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1630 40 3906 183 9 4 Assam 29166 40 103504 2265 396 18 5 Bihar 15626 280 135791 1400 775 10 6 Chandigarh 2484 150 4140 180 80 2 7 Chhattisgarh 28041 1126 24414 1622 477 70 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 295 1 2346 25 2 9 Delhi 23773 1396 172763 2623 4638 20 10 Goa 4833 334 17156 281 262 6 11 Gujarat 16296 23 88688 1336 3149 16 12 Haryana 17328 438 65143 1828 882 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 2487 161 5597 152 63 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 12839 980 33871 620 832 17 15 Jharkhand 15726 288 40659 1297 512 16 16 Karnataka 99489 2552 315433 6860 6808 128 17 Kerala 24616 1336 70917 2054 384 12 18 Ladakh 778 78 2329 118 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 17702 497 59850 1341 1640 31 20 Maharashtra 253100 9291 686462 13906 27787 380 21 Manipur 1774 91 5548 68 40 1 22 Meghalaya 1355 12 1823 107 19 2 23 Mizoram 442 64 750 5 0 24 Nagaland 578 82 3787 48 10 25 Odisha 29255 627 105295 3110 580 11 26 Puducherry 4770 61 12967 386 347 10 27 Punjab 17065 835 50558 1231 2061 71 28 Rajasthan 15108 18 79450 1578 1178 14 29 Sikkim 553 15 1429 16 7 30 Tamil Nadu 49203 1010 423231 6516 8090 65 31 Telengana 32106 452 117143 2071 927 11 32 Tripura 7086 183 9993 340 173 12 33 Uttarakhand 8577 316 18262 789 372 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 64028 772 216901 5731 4112 65 35 West Bengal 23341 87 162992 2967 3730 53 Total# 919018 21624 3471783 72939 75062 1172

