India records 95,735 cases, 1,172 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 44 lakh-mark

Thursday, September 10, 2020
     
India on Thursday recorded as many as 95,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 44-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,172 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 75062. The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,190,18 active cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2020 9:45 IST
India on Thursday recorded as many as 95,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload crosses 44-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,172 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 75062. The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,190,18 active cases. 

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379), Argentina (512,293), Chile (427,027), Iran (393,425), France (383,272), the UK (357,597), Bangladesh (331,078), Saudi Arabia (323,012), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (284,943), Italy (281,583), Iraq (273,821), Germany (256,433), Philippines (256,433), Indonesia (245,143), Ukraine (146,511), Israel (141,097), Canada (136,135), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,846), Ecuador (112,166), Kazakhstan (106,498), Dominican Republic (100,937) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 297 10  3078 43  51
2 Andhra Pradesh 97271 502  425607 9842  4634 74 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1630 40  3906 183  9  
4 Assam 29166 40  103504 2265  396 18 
5 Bihar 15626 280  135791 1400  775 10 
6 Chandigarh 2484 150  4140 180  80
7 Chhattisgarh 28041 1126  24414 1622  477 70 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 295 2346 25  2  
9 Delhi 23773 1396  172763 2623  4638 20 
10 Goa 4833 334  17156 281  262
11 Gujarat 16296 23  88688 1336  3149 16 
12 Haryana 17328 438  65143 1828  882 28 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2487 161  5597 152  63
14 Jammu and Kashmir 12839 980  33871 620  832 17 
15 Jharkhand 15726 288  40659 1297  512 16 
16 Karnataka 99489 2552  315433 6860  6808 128 
17 Kerala 24616 1336  70917 2054  384 12 
18 Ladakh 778 78  2329 118  35  
19 Madhya Pradesh 17702 497  59850 1341  1640 31 
20 Maharashtra 253100 9291  686462 13906  27787 380 
21 Manipur 1774 91  5548 68  40
22 Meghalaya 1355 12  1823 107  19
23 Mizoram 442 64  750 0  
24 Nagaland 578 82  3787 48  10  
25 Odisha 29255 627  105295 3110  580 11 
26 Puducherry 4770 61  12967 386  347 10 
27 Punjab 17065 835  50558 1231  2061 71 
28 Rajasthan 15108 18  79450 1578  1178 14 
29 Sikkim 553 15  1429 16  7  
30 Tamil Nadu 49203 1010  423231 6516  8090 65 
31 Telengana 32106 452  117143 2071  927 11 
32 Tripura 7086 183  9993 340  173 12 
33 Uttarakhand 8577 316  18262 789  372 12 
34 Uttar Pradesh 64028 772  216901 5731  4112 65 
35 West Bengal 23341 87  162992 2967  3730 53 
Total# 919018 21624  3471783 72939  75062 1172 

