India records 94,372 cases, 1,114 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 47 lakh-mark

September 13, 2020
India on Saturday registered a record 94,372 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 47 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,114 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 78,586. The total case tally stands at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 37,02,596.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955), Turkey (289,635), Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 18  3202 45  51  
2 Andhra Pradesh 95733 458  457008 10292  4846 67 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1712 23  4253 127  10  
4 Assam 29133 447  110885 2556  453 23 
5 Bihar 14396 794  141499 2041  808 11 
6 Chandigarh 2586 20  4864 264  92
7 Chhattisgarh 33246 2245  27978 855  539 20 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 2444 31  2  
9 Delhi 28059 1152  181295 3141  4715 28 
10 Goa 5323 219  18576 511  286 10 
11 Gujarat 16301 15  92678 1335  3195 15 
12 Haryana 19446 571  70713 2188  956 24 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3194 320  5962 123  73
14 Jammu and Kashmir 16261 1092  35285 596  864 10 
15 Jharkhand 14844 336  45074 1746  542 10 
16 Karnataka 97834 511  344556 9557  7161 94 
17 Kerala 28870 926  75844 1944  425 15 
18 Ladakh 841 38  2414 27  39
19 Madhya Pradesh 19840 848  64398 1462  1728 37 
20 Maharashtra 280138 8204  728512 13489  29115 391 
21 Manipur 1584 51  6102 100  45
22 Meghalaya 1570 36  2020 131  25
23 Mizoram 591 823 33  0  
24 Nagaland 1215 81  3839 37  10  
25 Odisha 30999 549  115279 3217  616 11 
26 Puducherry 4847 31  14228 445  370
27 Punjab 19384 288  55385 2077  2288 76 
28 Rajasthan 16582 723  82902 932  1221 14 
29 Sikkim 541 1503 17  11
30 Tamil Nadu 47110 808  441649 6227  8307 76 
31 Telengana 31607 398  124528 2603  961 11 
32 Tripura 7584 219  11132 398  194 12 
33 Uttarakhand 9781 376  20153 725  402 14 
34 Uttar Pradesh 67955 634  233527 6085  4349 67 
35 West Bengal 23521 60  172085 3042  3887 59 
Total# 973175 14859  3702595 78399  78586 1114 

 

