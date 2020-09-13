India records 94,372 cases, 1,114 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 47 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI India records biggest one-day spike of 97,570 COVID cases, 1,201 deaths; tally crosses 46 lakh-mark

India on Saturday registered a record 94,372 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 47 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,114 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 78,586. The total case tally stands at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 37,02,596.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955), Turkey (289,635), Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 18 3202 45 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 95733 458 457008 10292 4846 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1712 23 4253 127 10 4 Assam 29133 447 110885 2556 453 23 5 Bihar 14396 794 141499 2041 808 11 6 Chandigarh 2586 20 4864 264 92 6 7 Chhattisgarh 33246 2245 27978 855 539 20 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 1 2444 31 2 9 Delhi 28059 1152 181295 3141 4715 28 10 Goa 5323 219 18576 511 286 10 11 Gujarat 16301 15 92678 1335 3195 15 12 Haryana 19446 571 70713 2188 956 24 13 Himachal Pradesh 3194 320 5962 123 73 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16261 1092 35285 596 864 10 15 Jharkhand 14844 336 45074 1746 542 10 16 Karnataka 97834 511 344556 9557 7161 94 17 Kerala 28870 926 75844 1944 425 15 18 Ladakh 841 38 2414 27 39 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 19840 848 64398 1462 1728 37 20 Maharashtra 280138 8204 728512 13489 29115 391 21 Manipur 1584 51 6102 100 45 1 22 Meghalaya 1570 36 2020 131 25 1 23 Mizoram 591 2 823 33 0 24 Nagaland 1215 81 3839 37 10 25 Odisha 30999 549 115279 3217 616 11 26 Puducherry 4847 31 14228 445 370 5 27 Punjab 19384 288 55385 2077 2288 76 28 Rajasthan 16582 723 82902 932 1221 14 29 Sikkim 541 9 1503 17 11 3 30 Tamil Nadu 47110 808 441649 6227 8307 76 31 Telengana 31607 398 124528 2603 961 11 32 Tripura 7584 219 11132 398 194 12 33 Uttarakhand 9781 376 20153 725 402 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 67955 634 233527 6085 4349 67 35 West Bengal 23521 60 172085 3042 3887 59 Total# 973175 14859 3702595 78399 78586 1114

