India records 94,372 cases, 1,114 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 47 lakh-mark

India on Saturday registered a record 94,372 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 47 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,114 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 78,586. The total case tally stands at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 37,02,596.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955), Turkey (289,635), Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|268
|18
|3202
|45
|51
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|95733
|458
|457008
|10292
|4846
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1712
|23
|4253
|127
|10
|4
|Assam
|29133
|447
|110885
|2556
|453
|23
|5
|Bihar
|14396
|794
|141499
|2041
|808
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|2586
|20
|4864
|264
|92
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33246
|2245
|27978
|855
|539
|20
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|279
|1
|2444
|31
|2
|9
|Delhi
|28059
|1152
|181295
|3141
|4715
|28
|10
|Goa
|5323
|219
|18576
|511
|286
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|16301
|15
|92678
|1335
|3195
|15
|12
|Haryana
|19446
|571
|70713
|2188
|956
|24
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3194
|320
|5962
|123
|73
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16261
|1092
|35285
|596
|864
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|14844
|336
|45074
|1746
|542
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|97834
|511
|344556
|9557
|7161
|94
|17
|Kerala
|28870
|926
|75844
|1944
|425
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|841
|38
|2414
|27
|39
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|19840
|848
|64398
|1462
|1728
|37
|20
|Maharashtra
|280138
|8204
|728512
|13489
|29115
|391
|21
|Manipur
|1584
|51
|6102
|100
|45
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1570
|36
|2020
|131
|25
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|591
|2
|823
|33
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1215
|81
|3839
|37
|10
|25
|Odisha
|30999
|549
|115279
|3217
|616
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4847
|31
|14228
|445
|370
|5
|27
|Punjab
|19384
|288
|55385
|2077
|2288
|76
|28
|Rajasthan
|16582
|723
|82902
|932
|1221
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|541
|9
|1503
|17
|11
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47110
|808
|441649
|6227
|8307
|76
|31
|Telengana
|31607
|398
|124528
|2603
|961
|11
|32
|Tripura
|7584
|219
|11132
|398
|194
|12
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9781
|376
|20153
|725
|402
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67955
|634
|233527
|6085
|4349
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|23521
|60
|172085
|3042
|3887
|59
|Total#
|973175
|14859
|3702595
|78399
|78586
|1114