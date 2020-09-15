India records 83,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 49-lakh mark

India on Tuesday registered a record 83,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 49 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 80,776. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases while total recoveries stand at 38,59,400.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,345,610), and is followed by Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446), Chile (436,433), France (425,870), Iran (404,648), the UK (373,553), Bangladesh (339,332), Saudi Arabia (326,258), Pakistan (302,020), Iraq (294,478), Turkey (292,878), Italy (288,761), Philippines (265,888), Germany (263,222), Indonesia (221,523), Ukraine (160,679), Israel (160,368), Canada (140,072), Bolivia (127,619), Qatar (121,975), Ecuador (118,911), Kazakhstan (106,920), Romania (104,187), Dominican Republic (104,110), Panama (102,204) and Egypt (101,177), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (132,006), Mexico (71,049), the UK (41,726), Italy (35,624), France (30,958), Peru (30,710), Spain (29,848), Iran (23,313), Colombia (22,924), Russia (18,573), South Africa (15,499), Chile (12,013), Argentina (11,667) and Ecuador (10,922).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|227
|25
|3278
|35
|52
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|93204
|1868
|476903
|9764
|4972
|60
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1756
|24
|4531
|152
|11
|1
|4
|Assam
|28630
|469
|115054
|1921
|482
|13
|5
|Bihar
|13975
|138
|145560
|2210
|831
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|2847
|119
|5300
|130
|98
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33645
|2140
|33109
|1178
|573
|18
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|248
|7
|2513
|25
|2
|9
|Delhi
|28641
|171
|188122
|3374
|4770
|26
|10
|Goa
|4946
|227
|19648
|519
|304
|14
|11
|Gujarat
|16469
|62
|95138
|1255
|3227
|17
|12
|Haryana
|20417
|338
|74712
|2125
|1000
|25
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3659
|295
|6182
|68
|82
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18049
|568
|36381
|644
|895
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|14064
|272
|48112
|1529
|561
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|98482
|740
|361823
|8865
|7384
|119
|17
|Kerala
|30555
|415
|79809
|2110
|454
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|903
|34
|2475
|39
|41
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21228
|741
|67711
|1713
|1791
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|291630
|914
|755850
|15789
|29894
|363
|21
|Manipur
|1585
|53
|6340
|149
|46
|22
|Meghalaya
|1686
|63
|2151
|76
|27
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|549
|49
|919
|89
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1289
|117
|3915
|14
|10
|25
|Odisha
|32344
|805
|122024
|3382
|637
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4805
|73
|15027
|457
|394
|9
|27
|Punjab
|20690
|903
|58999
|1463
|2424
|68
|28
|Rajasthan
|16726
|72
|86162
|1644
|1250
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|582
|15
|1521
|16
|16
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46912
|100
|453165
|5799
|8434
|53
|31
|Telengana
|30400
|132
|129187
|2180
|984
|10
|32
|Tripura
|7564
|135
|11925
|389
|207
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10374
|145
|22213
|1173
|429
|15
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67287
|835
|245417
|5932
|4491
|62
|35
|West Bengal
|23693
|69
|178223
|3084
|4003
|58
|Total#
|990061
|3463
|3859399
|79292
|80776
|1054