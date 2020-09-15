Tuesday, September 15, 2020
     
  4. India records 83,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 49-lakh mark

India records 83,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 49-lakh mark

India on Tuesday registered a record 83,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 49 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2020 9:29 IST
Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing of security personnel, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Monday,
Image Source : PTI

Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing of security personnel, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. 

India on Tuesday registered a record 83,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 49 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 80,776. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases while total recoveries stand at 38,59,400.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,345,610), and is followed by Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446), Chile (436,433), France (425,870), Iran (404,648), the UK (373,553), Bangladesh (339,332), Saudi Arabia (326,258), Pakistan (302,020), Iraq (294,478), Turkey (292,878), Italy (288,761), Philippines (265,888), Germany (263,222), Indonesia (221,523), Ukraine (160,679), Israel (160,368), Canada (140,072), Bolivia (127,619), Qatar (121,975), Ecuador (118,911), Kazakhstan (106,920), Romania (104,187), Dominican Republic (104,110), Panama (102,204) and Egypt (101,177), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (132,006), Mexico (71,049), the UK (41,726), Italy (35,624), France (30,958), Peru (30,710), Spain (29,848), Iran (23,313), Colombia (22,924), Russia (18,573), South Africa (15,499), Chile (12,013), Argentina (11,667) and Ecuador (10,922).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 227 25  3278 35  52
2 Andhra Pradesh 93204 1868  476903 9764  4972 60 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1756 24  4531 152  11
4 Assam 28630 469  115054 1921  482 13 
5 Bihar 13975 138  145560 2210  831
6 Chandigarh 2847 119  5300 130  98
7 Chhattisgarh 33645 2140  33109 1178  573 18 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 2513 25  2  
9 Delhi 28641 171  188122 3374  4770 26 
10 Goa 4946 227  19648 519  304 14 
11 Gujarat 16469 62  95138 1255  3227 17 
12 Haryana 20417 338  74712 2125  1000 25 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3659 295  6182 68  82
14 Jammu and Kashmir 18049 568  36381 644  895 17 
15 Jharkhand 14064 272  48112 1529  561
16 Karnataka 98482 740  361823 8865  7384 119 
17 Kerala 30555 415  79809 2110  454 15 
18 Ladakh 903 34  2475 39  41
19 Madhya Pradesh 21228 741  67711 1713  1791 29 
20 Maharashtra 291630 914  755850 15789  29894 363 
21 Manipur 1585 53  6340 149  46  
22 Meghalaya 1686 63  2151 76  27
23 Mizoram 549 49  919 89  0  
24 Nagaland 1289 117  3915 14  10  
25 Odisha 32344 805  122024 3382  637 11 
26 Puducherry 4805 73  15027 457  394
27 Punjab 20690 903  58999 1463  2424 68 
28 Rajasthan 16726 72  86162 1644  1250 14 
29 Sikkim 582 15  1521 16  16
30 Tamil Nadu 46912 100  453165 5799  8434 53 
31 Telengana 30400 132  129187 2180  984 10 
32 Tripura 7564 135  11925 389  207
33 Uttarakhand 10374 145  22213 1173  429 15 
34 Uttar Pradesh 67287 835  245417 5932  4491 62 
35 West Bengal 23693 69  178223 3084  4003 58 
Total# 990061 3463  3859399 79292  80776 1054 

