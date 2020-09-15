India records 83,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 49-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing of security personnel, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

India on Tuesday registered a record 83,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 49 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 80,776. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases while total recoveries stand at 38,59,400.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,345,610), and is followed by Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446), Chile (436,433), France (425,870), Iran (404,648), the UK (373,553), Bangladesh (339,332), Saudi Arabia (326,258), Pakistan (302,020), Iraq (294,478), Turkey (292,878), Italy (288,761), Philippines (265,888), Germany (263,222), Indonesia (221,523), Ukraine (160,679), Israel (160,368), Canada (140,072), Bolivia (127,619), Qatar (121,975), Ecuador (118,911), Kazakhstan (106,920), Romania (104,187), Dominican Republic (104,110), Panama (102,204) and Egypt (101,177), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (132,006), Mexico (71,049), the UK (41,726), Italy (35,624), France (30,958), Peru (30,710), Spain (29,848), Iran (23,313), Colombia (22,924), Russia (18,573), South Africa (15,499), Chile (12,013), Argentina (11,667) and Ecuador (10,922).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 227 25 3278 35 52 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 93204 1868 476903 9764 4972 60 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1756 24 4531 152 11 1 4 Assam 28630 469 115054 1921 482 13 5 Bihar 13975 138 145560 2210 831 9 6 Chandigarh 2847 119 5300 130 98 5 7 Chhattisgarh 33645 2140 33109 1178 573 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 7 2513 25 2 9 Delhi 28641 171 188122 3374 4770 26 10 Goa 4946 227 19648 519 304 14 11 Gujarat 16469 62 95138 1255 3227 17 12 Haryana 20417 338 74712 2125 1000 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 3659 295 6182 68 82 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18049 568 36381 644 895 17 15 Jharkhand 14064 272 48112 1529 561 6 16 Karnataka 98482 740 361823 8865 7384 119 17 Kerala 30555 415 79809 2110 454 15 18 Ladakh 903 34 2475 39 41 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 21228 741 67711 1713 1791 29 20 Maharashtra 291630 914 755850 15789 29894 363 21 Manipur 1585 53 6340 149 46 22 Meghalaya 1686 63 2151 76 27 1 23 Mizoram 549 49 919 89 0 24 Nagaland 1289 117 3915 14 10 25 Odisha 32344 805 122024 3382 637 11 26 Puducherry 4805 73 15027 457 394 9 27 Punjab 20690 903 58999 1463 2424 68 28 Rajasthan 16726 72 86162 1644 1250 14 29 Sikkim 582 15 1521 16 16 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46912 100 453165 5799 8434 53 31 Telengana 30400 132 129187 2180 984 10 32 Tripura 7564 135 11925 389 207 7 33 Uttarakhand 10374 145 22213 1173 429 15 34 Uttar Pradesh 67287 835 245417 5932 4491 62 35 West Bengal 23693 69 178223 3084 4003 58 Total# 990061 3463 3859399 79292 80776 1054

