India records 83,341 new COVID-19 cases, 1,096 deaths in a day; tally breaches 39-lakh mark

With 83,341 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases while recoveries surged to 30,37,152, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,853,406), and is followed by Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), Colombia (633,339), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513), Argentina (451,198), Chile (416,501), Iran (380,746), the UK (342,686), France (338,220), Bangladesh (319,686), Saudi Arabia (318,319), Pakistan (297,014), Turkey (274,943), Italy (272,912), Germany (248,840), Iraq (247,039), Philippines (228,403), Indonesia (184,268), Canada (132,527), Ukraine (131,300), Israel (124,455), Qatar (119,420), Bolivia (117,928), Ecuador (116,360) and Kazakhstan (106,032), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|381
|19
|2758
|44
|47
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|103076
|1866
|348330
|8454
|4125
|72
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1278
|52
|3075
|96
|7
|4
|Assam
|26227
|1713
|88729
|1834
|323
|8
|5
|Bihar
|17001
|833
|123794
|2234
|646
|25
|6
|Chandigarh
|2060
|118
|2670
|119
|59
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17164
|1631
|18220
|653
|299
|12
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|292
|30
|2141
|19
|2
|9
|Delhi
|16502
|632
|158586
|1858
|4481
|19
|10
|Goa
|4379
|417
|14059
|209
|204
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|15913
|205
|79929
|1042
|3046
|12
|12
|Haryana
|12622
|737
|54875
|1040
|721
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1613
|86
|4760
|72
|43
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8053
|31
|30079
|595
|732
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|14677
|579
|29747
|1598
|438
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|94478
|3460
|260913
|6287
|5950
|113
|17
|Kerala
|21989
|589
|55778
|2129
|305
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|743
|23
|2007
|29
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14337
|265
|51124
|1132
|1453
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|202048
|3182
|598496
|13959
|25195
|292
|21
|Manipur
|1871
|32
|4607
|157
|29
|22
|Meghalaya
|1186
|7
|1318
|83
|13
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|359
|49
|661
|49
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|785
|8
|3223
|22
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25193
|95
|84073
|3303
|514
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4936
|85
|9968
|293
|253
|13
|27
|Punjab
|15629
|220
|39742
|1595
|1618
|106
|28
|Rajasthan
|12919
|1051
|70674
|2550
|1081
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|431
|2
|1269
|32
|4
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52380
|1
|380063
|5891
|7516
|98
|31
|Telengana
|32537
|196
|100013
|2611
|856
|10
|32
|Tripura
|5133
|396
|8033
|186
|126
|8
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6442
|400
|14501
|425
|291
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|56459
|921
|181364
|4687
|3616
|74
|35
|West Bengal
|24445
|377
|140913
|3297
|3339
|56
|Total#
|815538
|14256
|2970492
|68584
|67376
|1043