India records 83,341 new COVID-19 cases, 1,096 deaths in a day; tally breaches 39-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records 78,356 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 deaths in a day; tally breaches 37-lakh mark





With 83,341 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases while recoveries surged to 30,37,152, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,853,406), and is followed by Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), Colombia (633,339), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513), Argentina (451,198), Chile (416,501), Iran (380,746), the UK (342,686), France (338,220), Bangladesh (319,686), Saudi Arabia (318,319), Pakistan (297,014), Turkey (274,943), Italy (272,912), Germany (248,840), Iraq (247,039), Philippines (228,403), Indonesia (184,268), Canada (132,527), Ukraine (131,300), Israel (124,455), Qatar (119,420), Bolivia (117,928), Ecuador (116,360) and Kazakhstan (106,032), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 381 19 2758 44 47 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 103076 1866 348330 8454 4125 72 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1278 52 3075 96 7 4 Assam 26227 1713 88729 1834 323 8 5 Bihar 17001 833 123794 2234 646 25 6 Chandigarh 2060 118 2670 119 59 2 7 Chhattisgarh 17164 1631 18220 653 299 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 292 30 2141 19 2 9 Delhi 16502 632 158586 1858 4481 19 10 Goa 4379 417 14059 209 204 10 11 Gujarat 15913 205 79929 1042 3046 12 12 Haryana 12622 737 54875 1040 721 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 1613 86 4760 72 43 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8053 31 30079 595 732 15 15 Jharkhand 14677 579 29747 1598 438 10 16 Karnataka 94478 3460 260913 6287 5950 113 17 Kerala 21989 589 55778 2129 305 7 18 Ladakh 743 23 2007 29 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 14337 265 51124 1132 1453 27 20 Maharashtra 202048 3182 598496 13959 25195 292 21 Manipur 1871 32 4607 157 29 22 Meghalaya 1186 7 1318 83 13 1 23 Mizoram 359 49 661 49 0 24 Nagaland 785 8 3223 22 9 25 Odisha 25193 95 84073 3303 514 11 26 Puducherry 4936 85 9968 293 253 13 27 Punjab 15629 220 39742 1595 1618 106 28 Rajasthan 12919 1051 70674 2550 1081 12 29 Sikkim 431 2 1269 32 4 30 Tamil Nadu 52380 1 380063 5891 7516 98 31 Telengana 32537 196 100013 2611 856 10 32 Tripura 5133 396 8033 186 126 8 33 Uttarakhand 6442 400 14501 425 291 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 56459 921 181364 4687 3616 74 35 West Bengal 24445 377 140913 3297 3339 56 Total# 815538 14256 2970492 68584 67376 1043

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage