  4. India records 83,341 new COVID-19 cases, 1,096 deaths in a day; tally breaches 39-lakh mark

With 83,341 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases while recoveries surged to 30,37,152, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2020 9:50 IST
With 83,341 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases while recoveries surged to 30,37,152, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,853,406), and is followed by Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), Colombia (633,339), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513), Argentina (451,198), Chile (416,501), Iran (380,746), the UK (342,686), France (338,220), Bangladesh (319,686), Saudi Arabia (318,319), Pakistan (297,014), Turkey (274,943), Italy (272,912), Germany (248,840), Iraq (247,039), Philippines (228,403), Indonesia (184,268), Canada (132,527), Ukraine (131,300), Israel (124,455), Qatar (119,420), Bolivia (117,928), Ecuador (116,360) and Kazakhstan (106,032), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 381 19  2758 44  47
2 Andhra Pradesh 103076 1866  348330 8454  4125 72 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1278 52  3075 96  7  
4 Assam 26227 1713  88729 1834  323
5 Bihar 17001 833  123794 2234  646 25 
6 Chandigarh 2060 118  2670 119  59
7 Chhattisgarh 17164 1631  18220 653  299 12 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 292 30  2141 19  2  
9 Delhi 16502 632  158586 1858  4481 19 
10 Goa 4379 417  14059 209  204 10 
11 Gujarat 15913 205  79929 1042  3046 12 
12 Haryana 12622 737  54875 1040  721 15 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1613 86  4760 72  43
14 Jammu and Kashmir 8053 31  30079 595  732 15 
15 Jharkhand 14677 579  29747 1598  438 10 
16 Karnataka 94478 3460  260913 6287  5950 113 
17 Kerala 21989 589  55778 2129  305
18 Ladakh 743 23  2007 29  35  
19 Madhya Pradesh 14337 265  51124 1132  1453 27 
20 Maharashtra 202048 3182  598496 13959  25195 292 
21 Manipur 1871 32  4607 157  29  
22 Meghalaya 1186 1318 83  13
23 Mizoram 359 49  661 49  0  
24 Nagaland 785 3223 22  9  
25 Odisha 25193 95  84073 3303  514 11 
26 Puducherry 4936 85  9968 293  253 13 
27 Punjab 15629 220  39742 1595  1618 106 
28 Rajasthan 12919 1051  70674 2550  1081 12 
29 Sikkim 431 1269 32  4  
30 Tamil Nadu 52380 380063 5891  7516 98 
31 Telengana 32537 196  100013 2611  856 10 
32 Tripura 5133 396  8033 186  126
33 Uttarakhand 6442 400  14501 425  291 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 56459 921  181364 4687  3616 74 
35 West Bengal 24445 377  140913 3297  3339 56 
Total# 815538 14256  2970492 68584  67376 1043 

