India records 78,524 new COVID-19 cases, 971 deaths in a day; tally crosses 68-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 78,524 new coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 68 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 68,35,656 while the death toll climbed to 1,05,526 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,02,425 are active cases, 58,27,705 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 36 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,054,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,068,991 and the fatalities increased to 1,054,609, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,242,258), Colombia (877,684), Argentina (840,915), Spain (835,901), Peru (832,929), Mexico (799,188), France (693,603), South Africa (685,155), the UK (546,952), Iran (483,844), Chile (474,440), Iraq (391,044), Bangladesh (373,151), and Saudi Arabia (337,711), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (82,726), the UK (42,605), Italy (36,061), Peru (32,914), Spain (32,562), France (32,463), Iran (27,658), Colombia (27,180), Argentina (22,226), Russia (21,755), South Africa (17,248), Chile (13,090), Ecuador (11,743), Indonesia (11,472) and Belgium (10,092).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|180
|6
|3678
|19
|54
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|50776
|284
|672479
|6046
|6052
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3022
|33
|7965
|190
|20
|1
|4
|Assam
|33047
|420
|155077
|1586
|778
|18
|5
|Bihar
|11420
|103
|178395
|1400
|925
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1492
|112
|11035
|238
|180
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27238
|619
|100551
|3484
|1104
|23
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|2
|3000
|9
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22720
|360
|266935
|2997
|5581
|39
|10
|Goa
|4720
|83
|31050
|594
|468
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16570
|148
|125111
|1473
|3519
|10
|12
|Haryana
|11320
|502
|123286
|1690
|1509
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3136
|20
|12918
|265
|229
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13712
|984
|65496
|1706
|1268
|16
|15
|Jharkhand
|10027
|409
|78089
|1246
|757
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|115170
|326
|533074
|10228
|9461
|91
|17
|Kerala
|87823
|2865
|154092
|4981
|884
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|1195
|29
|3464
|50
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|18141
|616
|118039
|2161
|2488
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|247468
|5253
|1179726
|17141
|38717
|370
|21
|Manipur
|2680
|16
|9482
|148
|78
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2371
|154
|4606
|115
|60
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|261
|30
|1887
|50
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1185
|30
|5460
|38
|17
|25
|Odisha
|26846
|1160
|210217
|3817
|940
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|4522
|9
|24614
|393
|546
|3
|27
|Punjab
|11982
|913
|104355
|1707
|3679
|38
|28
|Rajasthan
|21294
|79
|125448
|2027
|1574
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|580
|18
|2587
|40
|49
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|45279
|602
|575212
|5548
|9917
|71
|31
|Telengana
|26551
|93
|177008
|2239
|1189
|8
|32
|Tripura
|4621
|255
|22623
|492
|301
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8414
|287
|43238
|617
|677
|8
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|44031
|993
|370753
|4432
|6153
|61
|35
|West Bengal
|27988
|271
|243743
|3036
|5318
|63
|Total#
|907883
|11140
|5744693
|82203
|104555
|986