India's coronavirus cases rise by 75,083, tally crosses 55 lakh

Total of 75,083 new coronavirus cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2020 10:43 IST
India registered 75,083 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 88,935. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded since the first case was registered now stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,895.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,697), the UK (41,877), Italy (35,724), Peru (31,369), France (31,346), Spain (30,663), Iran (24,478), Colombia (24,208), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,992), Argentina (13,482), Chile (12,298) and Ecuador (11,095).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 147 3452 16  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 78836 2927  541319 10608  5359 57 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1964 5408 128  13  
4 Assam 28780 582  127338 1795  562 14 
5 Bihar 13005 376  155155 1857  864
6 Chandigarh 2821 90  7138 372  123
7 Chhattisgarh 37853 364  47653 1572  677 13 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 21  2693 16  2  
9 Delhi 32097 33  209632 3742  4982 37 
10 Goa 5781 139  22297 537  351
11 Gujarat 16208 186  103648 1204  3319 17 
12 Haryana 21411 271  88697 2547  1149 29 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4444 136  7565 81  120
14 Jammu and Kashmir 22032 751  40957 692  1001 14 
15 Jharkhand 13791 243  56944 1247  617
16 Karnataka 98062 521  413452 8611  8023 101 
17 Kerala 39484 1949  95702 2751  535 16 
18 Ladakh 1013 20  2691 25  49  
19 Madhya Pradesh 22300 336  81374 2216  1970 27 
20 Maharashtra 291630 6236  884341 26408  32671 455 
21 Manipur 2070 124  6767 44  57
22 Meghalaya 2111 73  2513 30  36  
23 Mizoram 583 1002 12  0  
24 Nagaland 1184 22  4252 81  15  
25 Odisha 33504 302  145675 4018  701 10 
26 Puducherry 4908 123  17556 347  462  
27 Punjab 22278 121  72598 2225  2813 56 
28 Rajasthan 18184 187  95469 1664  1336 14 
29 Sikkim 469 43  1975 28
30 Tamil Nadu 46703 250  486479 5206  8811 60 
31 Telengana 29636 937  141930 2230  1042
32 Tripura 6566 417  15464 654  245
33 Uttarakhand 12455 10  28017 875  491 13 
34 Uttar Pradesh 65954 920  283274 6584  5047 94 
35 West Bengal 24806 158  195972 2958  4359 61 
Total# 1003299 7525  4396399 93356  87882 1130 

