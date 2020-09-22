India's coronavirus cases rise by 75,083, tally crosses 55 lakh

Image Source : PTI India records 86,960 COVID-19 cases & 1,130 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

India registered 75,083 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 88,935. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded since the first case was registered now stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,895.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,697), the UK (41,877), Italy (35,724), Peru (31,369), France (31,346), Spain (30,663), Iran (24,478), Colombia (24,208), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,992), Argentina (13,482), Chile (12,298) and Ecuador (11,095).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 147 9 3452 16 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 78836 2927 541319 10608 5359 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1964 7 5408 128 13 4 Assam 28780 582 127338 1795 562 14 5 Bihar 13005 376 155155 1857 864 3 6 Chandigarh 2821 90 7138 372 123 4 7 Chhattisgarh 37853 364 47653 1572 677 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 21 2693 16 2 9 Delhi 32097 33 209632 3742 4982 37 10 Goa 5781 139 22297 537 351 9 11 Gujarat 16208 186 103648 1204 3319 17 12 Haryana 21411 271 88697 2547 1149 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 4444 136 7565 81 120 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 22032 751 40957 692 1001 14 15 Jharkhand 13791 243 56944 1247 617 2 16 Karnataka 98062 521 413452 8611 8023 101 17 Kerala 39484 1949 95702 2751 535 16 18 Ladakh 1013 20 2691 25 49 19 Madhya Pradesh 22300 336 81374 2216 1970 27 20 Maharashtra 291630 6236 884341 26408 32671 455 21 Manipur 2070 124 6767 44 57 2 22 Meghalaya 2111 73 2513 30 36 23 Mizoram 583 5 1002 12 0 24 Nagaland 1184 22 4252 81 15 25 Odisha 33504 302 145675 4018 701 10 26 Puducherry 4908 123 17556 347 462 27 Punjab 22278 121 72598 2225 2813 56 28 Rajasthan 18184 187 95469 1664 1336 14 29 Sikkim 469 43 1975 3 28 3 30 Tamil Nadu 46703 250 486479 5206 8811 60 31 Telengana 29636 937 141930 2230 1042 9 32 Tripura 6566 417 15464 654 245 6 33 Uttarakhand 12455 10 28017 875 491 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 65954 920 283274 6584 5047 94 35 West Bengal 24806 158 195972 2958 4359 61 Total# 1003299 7525 4396399 93356 87882 1130

