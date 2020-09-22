India's coronavirus cases rise by 75,083, tally crosses 55 lakh

India registered 75,083 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 88,935. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded since the first case was registered now stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,895.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,697), the UK (41,877), Italy (35,724), Peru (31,369), France (31,346), Spain (30,663), Iran (24,478), Colombia (24,208), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,992), Argentina (13,482), Chile (12,298) and Ecuador (11,095).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|147
|9
|3452
|16
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|78836
|2927
|541319
|10608
|5359
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1964
|7
|5408
|128
|13
|4
|Assam
|28780
|582
|127338
|1795
|562
|14
|5
|Bihar
|13005
|376
|155155
|1857
|864
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|2821
|90
|7138
|372
|123
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37853
|364
|47653
|1572
|677
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|229
|21
|2693
|16
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32097
|33
|209632
|3742
|4982
|37
|10
|Goa
|5781
|139
|22297
|537
|351
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16208
|186
|103648
|1204
|3319
|17
|12
|Haryana
|21411
|271
|88697
|2547
|1149
|29
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4444
|136
|7565
|81
|120
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|22032
|751
|40957
|692
|1001
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|13791
|243
|56944
|1247
|617
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|98062
|521
|413452
|8611
|8023
|101
|17
|Kerala
|39484
|1949
|95702
|2751
|535
|16
|18
|Ladakh
|1013
|20
|2691
|25
|49
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22300
|336
|81374
|2216
|1970
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|291630
|6236
|884341
|26408
|32671
|455
|21
|Manipur
|2070
|124
|6767
|44
|57
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2111
|73
|2513
|30
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|583
|5
|1002
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1184
|22
|4252
|81
|15
|25
|Odisha
|33504
|302
|145675
|4018
|701
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|4908
|123
|17556
|347
|462
|27
|Punjab
|22278
|121
|72598
|2225
|2813
|56
|28
|Rajasthan
|18184
|187
|95469
|1664
|1336
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|469
|43
|1975
|3
|28
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46703
|250
|486479
|5206
|8811
|60
|31
|Telengana
|29636
|937
|141930
|2230
|1042
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6566
|417
|15464
|654
|245
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|12455
|10
|28017
|875
|491
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|65954
|920
|283274
|6584
|5047
|94
|35
|West Bengal
|24806
|158
|195972
|2958
|4359
|61
|Total#
|1003299
|7525
|4396399
|93356
|87882
|1130