India records 72,049 new COVID-19 cases, 986 deaths in a day; tally crosses 67-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 72,049 new coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 67 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 67,57,132 while the death toll climbed to 1,04,555 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,07,883 are active cases, 57,44,694 recovered, according to the health ministry.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|180
|6
|3678
|19
|54
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|50776
|284
|672479
|6046
|6052
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3022
|33
|7965
|190
|20
|1
|4
|Assam
|33047
|420
|155077
|1586
|778
|18
|5
|Bihar
|11420
|103
|178395
|1400
|925
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1492
|112
|11035
|238
|180
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27238
|619
|100551
|3484
|1104
|23
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|2
|3000
|9
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22720
|360
|266935
|2997
|5581
|39
|10
|Goa
|4720
|83
|31050
|594
|468
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16570
|148
|125111
|1473
|3519
|10
|12
|Haryana
|11320
|502
|123286
|1690
|1509
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3136
|20
|12918
|265
|229
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13712
|984
|65496
|1706
|1268
|16
|15
|Jharkhand
|10027
|409
|78089
|1246
|757
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|115170
|326
|533074
|10228
|9461
|91
|17
|Kerala
|87823
|2865
|154092
|4981
|884
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|1195
|29
|3464
|50
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|18141
|616
|118039
|2161
|2488
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|247468
|5253
|1179726
|17141
|38717
|370
|21
|Manipur
|2680
|16
|9482
|148
|78
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2371
|154
|4606
|115
|60
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|261
|30
|1887
|50
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1185
|30
|5460
|38
|17
|25
|Odisha
|26846
|1160
|210217
|3817
|940
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|4522
|9
|24614
|393
|546
|3
|27
|Punjab
|11982
|913
|104355
|1707
|3679
|38
|28
|Rajasthan
|21294
|79
|125448
|2027
|1574
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|580
|18
|2587
|40
|49
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|45279
|602
|575212
|5548
|9917
|71
|31
|Telengana
|26551
|93
|177008
|2239
|1189
|8
|32
|Tripura
|4621
|255
|22623
|492
|301
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8414
|287
|43238
|617
|677
|8
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|44031
|993
|370753
|4432
|6153
|61
|35
|West Bengal
|27988
|271
|243743
|3036
|5318
|63
|Total#
|907883
|11140
|5744693
|82203
|104555
|986