  4. India records 72,049 new COVID-19 cases, 986 deaths in a day; tally crosses 67-lakh mark

India records 72,049 new COVID-19 cases, 986 deaths in a day; tally crosses 67-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 72,049 new coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 67 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 9:22 IST
Image Source : AP

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 72,049 new coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 67 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 67,57,132 while the death toll climbed to 1,04,555 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,07,883 are active cases, 57,44,694 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 3678 19  54  
2 Andhra Pradesh 50776 284  672479 6046  6052 33 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3022 33  7965 190  20
4 Assam 33047 420  155077 1586  778 18 
5 Bihar 11420 103  178395 1400  925
6 Chandigarh 1492 112  11035 238  180
7 Chhattisgarh 27238 619  100551 3484  1104 23 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 3000 2  
9 Delhi 22720 360  266935 2997  5581 39 
10 Goa 4720 83  31050 594  468
11 Gujarat 16570 148  125111 1473  3519 10 
12 Haryana 11320 502  123286 1690  1509 18 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3136 20  12918 265  229
14 Jammu and Kashmir 13712 984  65496 1706  1268 16 
15 Jharkhand 10027 409  78089 1246  757 10 
16 Karnataka 115170 326  533074 10228  9461 91 
17 Kerala 87823 2865  154092 4981  884 25 
18 Ladakh 1195 29  3464 50  61  
19 Madhya Pradesh 18141 616  118039 2161  2488 25 
20 Maharashtra 247468 5253  1179726 17141  38717 370 
21 Manipur 2680 16  9482 148  78
22 Meghalaya 2371 154  4606 115  60
23 Mizoram 261 30  1887 50  0  
24 Nagaland 1185 30  5460 38  17  
25 Odisha 26846 1160  210217 3817  940 16 
26 Puducherry 4522 24614 393  546
27 Punjab 11982 913  104355 1707  3679 38 
28 Rajasthan 21294 79  125448 2027  1574 15 
29 Sikkim 580 18  2587 40  49
30 Tamil Nadu 45279 602  575212 5548  9917 71 
31 Telengana 26551 93  177008 2239  1189
32 Tripura 4621 255  22623 492  301  
33 Uttarakhand 8414 287  43238 617  677
34 Uttar Pradesh 44031 993  370753 4432  6153 61 
35 West Bengal 27988 271  243743 3036  5318 63 
Total# 907883 11140  5744693 82203  104555 986 

