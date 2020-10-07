India records 72,049 new COVID-19 cases, 986 deaths in a day; tally crosses 67-lakh mark

Image Source : AP India records 61,266 new COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths in a day; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 72,049 new coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 67 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 67,57,132 while the death toll climbed to 1,04,555 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,07,883 are active cases, 57,44,694 recovered, according to the health ministry.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 6 3678 19 54 2 Andhra Pradesh 50776 284 672479 6046 6052 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3022 33 7965 190 20 1 4 Assam 33047 420 155077 1586 778 18 5 Bihar 11420 103 178395 1400 925 1 6 Chandigarh 1492 112 11035 238 180 3 7 Chhattisgarh 27238 619 100551 3484 1104 23 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 2 3000 9 2 9 Delhi 22720 360 266935 2997 5581 39 10 Goa 4720 83 31050 594 468 8 11 Gujarat 16570 148 125111 1473 3519 10 12 Haryana 11320 502 123286 1690 1509 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 3136 20 12918 265 229 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 13712 984 65496 1706 1268 16 15 Jharkhand 10027 409 78089 1246 757 10 16 Karnataka 115170 326 533074 10228 9461 91 17 Kerala 87823 2865 154092 4981 884 25 18 Ladakh 1195 29 3464 50 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 18141 616 118039 2161 2488 25 20 Maharashtra 247468 5253 1179726 17141 38717 370 21 Manipur 2680 16 9482 148 78 3 22 Meghalaya 2371 154 4606 115 60 1 23 Mizoram 261 30 1887 50 0 24 Nagaland 1185 30 5460 38 17 25 Odisha 26846 1160 210217 3817 940 16 26 Puducherry 4522 9 24614 393 546 3 27 Punjab 11982 913 104355 1707 3679 38 28 Rajasthan 21294 79 125448 2027 1574 15 29 Sikkim 580 18 2587 40 49 3 30 Tamil Nadu 45279 602 575212 5548 9917 71 31 Telengana 26551 93 177008 2239 1189 8 32 Tripura 4621 255 22623 492 301 33 Uttarakhand 8414 287 43238 617 677 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 44031 993 370753 4432 6153 61 35 West Bengal 27988 271 243743 3036 5318 63 Total# 907883 11140 5744693 82203 104555 986

