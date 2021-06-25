COVID: Recoveries continue to outnumber new cases as India logs over 64,000 discharges, 51,667 fresh cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India records 51,667 fresh COVID cases, over 1,300 fatalities in 24 hrs.

India recorded 51,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,329 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 64,527 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,28,267.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,01,34,445 with 6,12,868 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,93,310.

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

This is the seventh consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the mark of 2,000.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 30.79 crore as per a report on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 30,79,48,744, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 54.07 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 39,95,68,448 samples have been tested up to June 24 for Covid-19. Of these 17,35,781 samples were tested on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in its statement.

