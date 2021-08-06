India records 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 464 deaths in a day; 49.53 crore vaccines administered so far

India recorded as many as 44,643 fresh Covid-19 cases and also reported 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent. With 42,982 cases, the country's cumulative infections has inched closer to 32 million, the Union health ministry data showed.
For second day in a row, India recorded over 40,000 Covid cases amid concerns of rise in trajectory of fresh infections. The total fatalities in India jumped to 426,754.
The active cases in the country have surged by more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases of the infectious disease in the country have now reached 31.8 million. The active caseload currently is at 4,14,159, while total 3,10,15,844 patients have recovered.
India has administered 49.53 crore Covid-19 doses so far, data released by health ministry showed.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|2
|7408
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20184
|14
|1940368
|2412
|13444
|16
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3337
|15
|45630
|332
|236
|2
|4
|Assam
|12223
|217
|552955
|1263
|5326
|19
|5
|Bihar
|366
|18
|715011
|62
|9646
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|31
|3
|61123
|3
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1906
|25
|987298
|109
|13531
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|15
|1
|10633
|4
|9
|Delhi
|513
|6
|1410947
|73
|25058
|10
|Goa
|1018
|19
|167335
|90
|3153
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|213
|13
|814665
|28
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|712
|4
|759653
|20
|9644
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1508
|94
|201797
|145
|3527
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1314
|21
|316315
|127
|4385
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|11
|341924
|41
|5129
|16
|Karnataka
|24330
|25
|2850717
|1714
|36680
|30
|17
|Kerala
|176564
|2828
|3277788
|19478
|17211
|108
|18
|Ladakh
|67
|4
|20091
|4
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|81
|9
|10100
|14
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|155
|16
|781240
|12
|10513
|21
|Maharashtra
|76224
|1505
|6117560
|7436
|133410
|195
|22
|Manipur
|9015
|475
|90769
|1226
|1606
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|5516
|58
|60375
|572
|1125
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|13065
|402
|28861
|684
|157
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1321
|60
|26317
|83
|579
|2
|26
|Odisha
|12295
|381
|963718
|1630
|6168
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|907
|22
|118547
|95
|1798
|3
|28
|Punjab
|473
|10
|582494
|52
|16299
|29
|Rajasthan
|211
|9
|944568
|27
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|3404
|3
|23589
|213
|349
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20117
|100
|2513087
|2011
|34197
|38
|32
|Telangana
|8803
|26
|634612
|594
|3814
|3
|33
|Tripura
|2954
|8
|75817
|248
|761
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|576
|5
|334341
|42
|7366
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|686
|14
|1685170
|45
|22767
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|10745
|22
|1501925
|838
|18180
|10
|Total#
|411076
|723
|30974748
|41726
|426290
|533
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
A total of 47,65,33,650 samples tested up to 5th August. Of which, 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).