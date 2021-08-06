Friday, August 06, 2021
     
India records 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 464 deaths in a day; 49.53 crore vaccines administered so far

India recorded as many as 44,643 fresh Covid-19 cases and also reported 464 deaths in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2021 9:32 IST
India recorded as many as 44,643 fresh Covid-19 cases and also reported 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent. With 42,982 cases, the country's cumulative infections has inched closer to 32 million, the Union health ministry data showed. 

For second day in a row, India recorded over 40,000 Covid cases amid concerns of rise in trajectory of fresh infections. The total fatalities in India jumped to 426,754.

The active cases in the country have surged by more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases of the infectious disease in the country have now reached 31.8 million. The active caseload currently is at 4,14,159, while total 3,10,15,844 patients have recovered. 

India has administered 49.53 crore Covid-19 doses so far, data released by health ministry showed.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7408 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20184 14  1940368 2412  13444 16 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3337 15  45630 332  236
4 Assam 12223 217  552955 1263  5326 19 
5 Bihar 366 18  715011 62  9646
6 Chandigarh 31 61123 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1906 25  987298 109  13531
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 10633   4  
9 Delhi 513 1410947 73  25058  
10 Goa 1018 19  167335 90  3153
11 Gujarat 213 13  814665 28  10076  
12 Haryana 712 759653 20  9644
13 Himachal Pradesh 1508 94  201797 145  3527
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1314 21  316315 127  4385
15 Jharkhand 223 11  341924 41  5129  
16 Karnataka 24330 25  2850717 1714  36680 30 
17 Kerala 176564 2828  3277788 19478  17211 108 
18 Ladakh 67 20091 207  
19 Lakshadweep 81 10100 14  50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 155 16  781240 12  10513  
21 Maharashtra 76224 1505  6117560 7436  133410 195 
22 Manipur 9015 475  90769 1226  1606 14 
23 Meghalaya 5516 58  60375 572  1125
24 Mizoram 13065 402  28861 684  157
25 Nagaland 1321 60  26317 83  579
26 Odisha 12295 381  963718 1630  6168 66 
27 Puducherry 907 22  118547 95  1798
28 Punjab 473 10  582494 52  16299  
29 Rajasthan 211 944568 27  8954  
30 Sikkim 3404 23589 213  349
31 Tamil Nadu 20117 100  2513087 2011  34197 38 
32 Telangana 8803 26  634612 594  3814
33 Tripura 2954 75817 248  761
34 Uttarakhand 576 334341 42  7366  
35 Uttar Pradesh 686 14  1685170 45  22767
36 West Bengal 10745 22  1501925 838  18180 10 
Total# 411076 723  30974748 41726  426290 533 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

A total of 47,65,33,650 samples tested up to 5th August. Of which, 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

