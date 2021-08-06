India records 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 464 deaths in a day; 49.53 crore vaccines administered so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passengers undergo thermal scanning following Covid-19 protocols at a Dadar railway station

India recorded as many as 44,643 fresh Covid-19 cases and also reported 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent. With 42,982 cases, the country's cumulative infections has inched closer to 32 million, the Union health ministry data showed.

For second day in a row, India recorded over 40,000 Covid cases amid concerns of rise in trajectory of fresh infections. The total fatalities in India jumped to 426,754.

The active cases in the country have surged by more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases of the infectious disease in the country have now reached 31.8 million. The active caseload currently is at 4,14,159, while total 3,10,15,844 patients have recovered.

India has administered 49.53 crore Covid-19 doses so far, data released by health ministry showed.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 2 7408 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 20184 14 1940368 2412 13444 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3337 15 45630 332 236 2 4 Assam 12223 217 552955 1263 5326 19 5 Bihar 366 18 715011 62 9646 2 6 Chandigarh 31 3 61123 3 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1906 25 987298 109 13531 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 1 10633 4 9 Delhi 513 6 1410947 73 25058 10 Goa 1018 19 167335 90 3153 1 11 Gujarat 213 13 814665 28 10076 12 Haryana 712 4 759653 20 9644 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1508 94 201797 145 3527 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1314 21 316315 127 4385 1 15 Jharkhand 223 11 341924 41 5129 16 Karnataka 24330 25 2850717 1714 36680 30 17 Kerala 176564 2828 3277788 19478 17211 108 18 Ladakh 67 4 20091 4 207 19 Lakshadweep 81 9 10100 14 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 155 16 781240 12 10513 21 Maharashtra 76224 1505 6117560 7436 133410 195 22 Manipur 9015 475 90769 1226 1606 14 23 Meghalaya 5516 58 60375 572 1125 7 24 Mizoram 13065 402 28861 684 157 1 25 Nagaland 1321 60 26317 83 579 2 26 Odisha 12295 381 963718 1630 6168 66 27 Puducherry 907 22 118547 95 1798 3 28 Punjab 473 10 582494 52 16299 29 Rajasthan 211 9 944568 27 8954 30 Sikkim 3404 3 23589 213 349 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20117 100 2513087 2011 34197 38 32 Telangana 8803 26 634612 594 3814 3 33 Tripura 2954 8 75817 248 761 4 34 Uttarakhand 576 5 334341 42 7366 35 Uttar Pradesh 686 14 1685170 45 22767 2 36 West Bengal 10745 22 1501925 838 18180 10 Total# 411076 723 30974748 41726 426290 533 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

A total of 47,65,33,650 samples tested up to 5th August. Of which, 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Latest India News