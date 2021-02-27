India records 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in past 24 hours

Saturday, February 27, 2021
     
A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2021 10:55 IST
Image Source : PTI

The daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India''s case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. 

A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. 

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 4952 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 635 881877 7169
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16777 56
4 Assam 1634 214792 1092
5 Bihar 431 260493 1540
6 Chandigarh 322 20986 351
7 Chhattisgarh 2827 305524 3828
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3400 2
9 Delhi 1231 626712 10906
10 Goa 587 53490 794
11 Gujarat 2136 262487 4408
12 Haryana 1103 266264 3044
13 Himachal Pradesh 261 57287 995
14 Jammu and Kashmir 803 123527 1956
15 Jharkhand 492 118284 1087
16 Karnataka 5520 932367 12320
17 Kerala 51679 996514 4164
18 Ladakh 54 9632 130
19 Lakshadweep 80 252 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 2518 254633 3862
21 Maharashtra 68810 2017303 52041
22 Manipur 37 28850 373
23 Meghalaya 19 13794 148
24 Mizoram 26 4386 10
25 Nagaland 9 12098 91
26 Odisha 640 334463 1915
27 Puducherry 194 38836 667
28 Punjab 4222 170968 5814
29 Rajasthan 1231 316061 2786
30 Sikkim 45 5955 135
31 Tamil Nadu 4046 834043 12488
32 Telengana 1939 295059 1633
33 Tripura 32 32984 391
34 Uttarakhand 490 94850 1691
35 Uttar Pradesh 2184 592441 8725
36 West Bengal 3343 561110 10263
Total# 159590 10763451 156938
