India records 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in past 24 hours

The daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India''s case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 4952 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 635 881877 7169 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16777 56 4 Assam 1634 214792 1092 5 Bihar 431 260493 1540 6 Chandigarh 322 20986 351 7 Chhattisgarh 2827 305524 3828 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3400 2 9 Delhi 1231 626712 10906 10 Goa 587 53490 794 11 Gujarat 2136 262487 4408 12 Haryana 1103 266264 3044 13 Himachal Pradesh 261 57287 995 14 Jammu and Kashmir 803 123527 1956 15 Jharkhand 492 118284 1087 16 Karnataka 5520 932367 12320 17 Kerala 51679 996514 4164 18 Ladakh 54 9632 130 19 Lakshadweep 80 252 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 2518 254633 3862 21 Maharashtra 68810 2017303 52041 22 Manipur 37 28850 373 23 Meghalaya 19 13794 148 24 Mizoram 26 4386 10 25 Nagaland 9 12098 91 26 Odisha 640 334463 1915 27 Puducherry 194 38836 667 28 Punjab 4222 170968 5814 29 Rajasthan 1231 316061 2786 30 Sikkim 45 5955 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4046 834043 12488 32 Telengana 1939 295059 1633 33 Tripura 32 32984 391 34 Uttarakhand 490 94850 1691 35 Uttar Pradesh 2184 592441 8725 36 West Bengal 3343 561110 10263 Total# 159590 10763451 156938

