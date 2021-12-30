India Recap 2021: From Vaccine Century to General Rawat's death - What all made headlines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Recap 2021

The year 2021 saw India recording several glorious moments. From achieving the distant goal of Covid vaccination to scripting history in Olympics and losing its top military leader, India's journey throughout the year was full of many ups and downs. Let's take a quick recap of events that made headlines in the country in 2021:

Farmers Protest

It was on January 26, the day India celebrates Republic Day, a group of farmers hailing from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh defied police orders and started pouring in from Delhi borders armed with tractors. Just as India's military might and cultural diversity were on display at the majestic Rajpath in Delhi, the 'peaceful tractor march' by farmers took a violent turn as they created chaos and unleashed violence on roads. They clashed with the police and barged into the iconic Red Fort. They also attacked cops, vandalised police vehicles and the ticket counter at the Red Fort. Some of them hoisted religious flags at Red Fort, the Mughal-era monument from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day. The saffron flag hoisted by protesters was the 'Nishan Sahib', a symbol of Sikh religion seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The 'Nishan Sahib' is a triangular flag that is sacred to Sikhs. The flag is seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The emblem on the flag comprises 'Khanda', a two-edged sword, Chakra, a disc, and two Kirpans that cross each other at the handles. The other flag appeared to be of a farmer union. Security officials exercised the utmost level of restraint as directed by the government. Later, several farmers leaders tried to justify the protest as they blamed the police for blocking the roads and not allowing them to hold a 'tractor parade' as promised. The farmers' protest against the three farm laws could have ended had the police taken stern action against those behind defying the police orders and deviating from the designated route for the tractor parade. The violence brought shame for the country on a day when world accolades India's remarkable democratic journey. The protest which started on November 26, 2020, finally ended on December 11, 2021, after the government repealed the three agri laws.

Vaccine Century

India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines on October 21, reflecting the momentous journey and determination to fight against an invisible enemy. There were celebrations across the world to honour the country's momentous occasion. To commemorate the special day, India's largest khadi Tricolour weighing around 1,400 kg, was hoisted from the Red Fort. The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Covid Second Wave

More than a year after the onset of the pandemic, in April the country saw the pandemic taking an ugly turn, something that was unpredictable. Even as the government was making efforts to scale up vaccination, the country started recording more than 4 lakh active cases and 40,000 deaths daily. This came as a huge setback for the country because up until that point, with the rollout of Covid vaccines and its administration, a sigh of relief was expected. Instead, the cases started spiralling. The rise in mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus -- Delta (B.1.617.2), even led to concerns regarding vaccine effectiveness. Lockdown was once again imposed in almost all the states and industries were shut to arrest the spread of the virus. The shortage of Liquid Medical Oxygen, hospital beds exposed the grim reality of the country's healthcare system. The world rushed to help India, transporting medical equipment, medicines, ventilators, oxygen plants and more to save lives. The Ministry of Railways started running Oxygen Express to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen from one city to another. The situation was, however, brought under control with the scaling up vaccination and people strictly adhering to the Covid protocol. According to a study published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the Covishield vaccine remained effective against moderate-to-severe Covid-19 even during the second wave.

Made in India Covid Vaccines

Covaxin was one of the first two vaccines that were granted approval for emergency use in India by the DGCI. Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the vaccine was approved in India in January. Bharat Biotech approached the World Health Organisation (WHO) seeking approval for emergency use. The WHO granted nod to the drug in November after assessing its efficacy and other factors. Covaxin is homegrown in all senses. The approval of indigenously-made drugs by the world body established India's pharmaceutical prowess in the world.

The other vaccine that was granted emergency use nod in India by the DGCI in January is Covishield -- developed by the University of Oxford along with British pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of numbers, partnered with Oxford University to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The third vaccine to obtain the regulator's nod for vaccination was Sputnik V. Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, the two-dose Sputnik V is a vector vaccine produced using a combination of two adenoviruses called Ad5 and Ad26. In December, two more Covid vaccines and one pill were given the nod for emergency use. The two vaccines are Corbevax and Covovax and the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir. Other than this, vaccines that have been given the nod for emergency use in India are ZyCoV-D, Moderna, Corbevax, Covovax and Johnson and Johnson. However, these vaccines are currently not available in the market.

Kumbh Mela

The Haridwar Kumbh Mela, the mammoth religious congregation, ended on April 30 after triggering a scare that it might have acted as a coronavirus ‘super-spreader'. Despite the huge number of people gathering around Haridwar to take a dip in the holy Ganga, the 2021 event was a comparatively modest event -- reduced to just one month and scaled down midway due to the raging pandemic. Held over three months in normal circumstances, the Kumbh Mela formally began as late as April 1 due to concerns over COVID-19. According to a PTI report dated April 30, about 2,600 devotees tested positive out of the nearly two lakh tests conducted by medical personnel during the mela. Three shahi snans took place during the event on April 12, 14 and 27, the last one being reduced to a largely symbolic event. As the situation worsened due to the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to appeal to the seers to keep their representation in Kumbh symbolic. It was after the Prime Minister's intervention that the crowds began petering out. The Joona Akhada, the largest among the sects which attend the mela, was the first to respond to PM Modi's appeal, followed by several other akhadas which withdrew from the event. Ordinary devotees then followed their example. Mela organisers claim that the event, among the largest religious gatherings on Earth, passed off without any serious untoward incident anywhere in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra spread over an area of 641 hectares from Haridwar to Devprayag.

Assembly Elections

Four states -- West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory Puducherry went to polls amid the pandemic. The elections saw massive crowds at rallies of politicians. All Covid norms had gone for a toss and this was among other reasons that added to rising cases. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the assembly polls with 213 of the 292 seats, while the main rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 77 seats. In Assam, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led NDA retaining power with 75 seats, which marked the first time a non-Congress alliance winning consecutive terms in the state. The Mahajot led by Congress won 50 seats. Kerala too saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) retaining power, marking the first time that an alliance won consecutive terms in the state since its 1977 election. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK led by MK Stalin won the election, ending the decade-long reign of the AIADMK. The poll was Tamil Nadu's first assembly election after the demise of the two most prominent Chief Ministers -- J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of DMK, who died in 2016 and 2018, respectively. In Puducherry, the AINRC-led NDA captured power, dethroning the Congress government led by Narayanasamy.

PM Modi At UNGA; Meeting With Joe Biden, Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September embarked on a historic three-day visit to the United States for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He was hosted at the White House by US President Joe Biden for their first in-person bilateral meeting ahead of the sessions. The maiden bilateral visit of PM Modi was dubbed as a 'critical moment' for strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. This was also the first-in-person address of PM Modi in the UNGA after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister also met America's first Vice President of Indian origin Kamala Harris.

PM Modi Meeting With Pope Francis

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Pope Francis, spiritual head of the 1.3 billion Catholics spread across the globe. The meeting took place at the Vatican City. He met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. Narendra Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013. The Prime Minister invited Pope Francis to visit India. Christians in India make up 2.4 per cent of the country's total population of 135 crore.

Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died after the Mi-17V5 helicopter they were flying in crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The accident happened in foggy weather in the hills near Coonoor in Nilgiris district. Images from the crash site showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the mangled remains of the helicopter. General Rawat was the country's first Chief of Defence Staff. He was appointed to the post on January 1, 2020. The helicopter was on its way to Defence Staff College in Wellington where General Rawat was to give a lecture. The helicopter crash was one of the deadliest in the history of military aviation.

Central Vista

The Central Vista project was announced in 2019 and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is executing the project. The project is expected to cost around Rs 12,000 crore. It will be fully completed by 2024. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice President. PM Modi conducted a surprise inspection of the project site at night in September. Clad in a construction helmet, PM Modi arrived without prior intimation and security detail. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection status of construction work.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 19. With a paved 75-metre-wide corridor, the ambitious project worth more than Rs 900 crore, now connects Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga River. As many as 23 buildings, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, were inaugurated by PM Modi who also happens to be the local MP of Varanasi. The buildings provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple, including yatri suvidha kendras, tourist facilitation centre, Vedic kendra, Mumukshu bhavan, bhojshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others. The project, whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, connects the main temple with Lalita Ghat. Grand gateways and ornamental arches have been built in heritage architecture style in four directions, facing the ancient temple at its core. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple. Nearly 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated amicably to pave way for the construction. Around Rs 450 crore was spent on the purchase of buildings. During demolition of buildings to pave the way for the project in 2018, over 40 ancient temples were found buried under the layers of concrete and plaster. They have now been conserved and made part of the project. The project is now spread over a massive area of about over five lakh square feet while the earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. About 70 per cent of the 5.50 lakh square feet area of the project has been kept for green cover. According to architect of the project, Bimal Patel, without tampering with the original structure of the temple, beautification work was carried out and world-class facilities had been put in place.

Ayodhya Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district created another world record after over 9 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit along the banks of river Saryu in the land of Lord Ram on November 3. Apart from this, 3 lakh diyas were lit separately at different places in the holy city as part of the Diwali celebrations. This was the fifth consecutive Guinness World Record by Ayodhya for the largest display of diyas at Ram Ke Paidi. It is worth mentioning here that Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya have been very special ever since the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. The government started celebrating deepotsav on Diwali eve since coming to power in UP in 2017. The celebrations in 2021 were the fifth deepotsav in Ayodhya. Earlier in 2019, a record 4,10,000 diyas were lit. In 2020, 6,06,569 earthen lamps were illuminated at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat, making a new Guinness World record.

