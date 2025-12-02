India rebuts Pakistan's propaganda on aid flight clearance to calamity-hit Sri Lanka Officials stated that Pakistan submitted its overflight request around 1:00 pm (IST) on Monday, asking for same-day clearance to use Indian airspace. Since the purpose was to deliver humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, India handled the request with unusual urgency.

New Delhi:

India has rejected claims by Pakistani media that New Delhi denied permission to Pakistani flight carrying relief material to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka to use its airspace. Rejecting the claims as "baseless and misleading", officials said Islamabad's request was expeditiously addressed and rapid clearance was given to their air flight to Sri Lanka.

Officials stated that Pakistan submitted its overflight request around 1:00 pm (IST) on Monday, asking for same-day clearance to use Indian airspace. Since the purpose was to deliver humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, India handled the request with unusual urgency. The approval was finalised and conveyed to the Pakistani authorities by 5:30 pm (IST) the same day, completing the process in just about four hours, they added.

India rejects Pakistan’s propaganda

Officials said the nod to Pakistani flight was given considering the humanitarian grounds, despite knowing that Islamabad has banned its airspace for Indian flights.

"Pakistani media, as usual, is indulging in propaganda and peddling fake news.These allegations are baseless and misleading.All requests for overflight or transit are processed strictly in accordance with established procedures and international norms," PTI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

Sri Lanka is reeling under severe landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. More than 300 persons have died so far.

India extends help under Operation Sagar Bandhu

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide all possible assistance to the calamity-hit Sri Lanka. PM Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives and assured the neighbouring country that New Delhi was ready to provide all possible help.

India has so far delivered 53 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka via air and sea since November 28 under the Operation Sagar Bandhu. More than 2,000 stranded Indians have been brought back from the cyclone-hit island nation, the government said on Monday.

"NDRF teams continue to carry out search and rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing," the Ministry of External Affairs said.