Ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan: Indian govt on Operation Sindoor | Video Operation Sindoor: India has categorically stated on Wednesday (May 7) that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

New Delhi:

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, on Wednesday (May 7) briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor. The government said that India is ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan and exercised its right to respond, preempt, as well as deter, more cross-border attacks such as the one in Pahalgam, and asserted that it focused on dismantling the terror infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

The statement was made at a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Vikram Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

Aiming Pakistan the foreign secretary said that there had been no demonstrable steps from Pakistan against the terrorist,s and it was determined that the perpetrators of the attack had to be brought to justice. "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan against terrorists' infrastructure in its area."

On Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forced launched strikes on nine locations inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. These included Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Main aim of Pahalgam attack was to damage 'tourism': Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "On 22 April 2025, terrorists related to LeT and Pakistan attacked tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian nationals and 1 Nepali citizen. They shot tourists in the head in front of their family members.".

Misri added, "The family were threatened and told to convey the message of that barbarism. Since tourism was again flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir, and hence the main aim of the attack was to damage that".

Misri further said, "A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e Taiba. Pakistan links have been established in this attack. Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them."