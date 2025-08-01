India reacts to White House's push for Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump has played a key role in brokering numerous peace deals and ceasefires across various global conflict zones.

New Delhi:

Should Donald Trump get a Nobel Peace Prize? While the debate rages on globally, India is choosing to stay out of it. On Friday, refraining to comment on the White House's suggestion that US President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the matter is best addressed by the US administration.

"As far as the statements of the White House are concerned, please take your question to them," Jaiswal responded on being asked questions about the White House's Nobel Peace Prize call for Trump.

Claims of brokering peace between nations in conflict

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump has played a key role in brokering numerous peace deals and ceasefires across various global conflict zones. She claimed these agreements average about one per month and reiterated the administration’s call for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," said Leavitt on Thursday.

Trump’s claim of stopping India-Pakistan tensions

US President Donald Trump has often claimed credit for helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed suggestions of international intervention during Operation Sindoor.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer...," PM Modi said.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated in the Rajya Sabha that no world leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor.

"There was no leader, nobody, anywhere in the world, who asked India to stop its operations," said Jaishankar.