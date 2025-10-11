India clarifies amid row over ban on female journalists at Taliban press meet, says 'had no role' MEA has clarified that it had no involvement in the press conference held by Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi:

The government has officially responded to the controversy surrounding the Taliban's press conference held on Friday, which excluded female journalists. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a clarification, stating that it had “no role or involvement” in the press interaction with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The press conference, held at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi following talks between Muttaqi and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, raised a storm of criticism after it was revealed that no women journalists were invited to attend.

No women journalists at Muttaqi's press conference

Muttaqi’s visit to India was the first by a Taliban minister since the group took over Afghanistan in 2021. The talks between India and the Taliban Foreign Minister covered important bilateral topics, including trade, humanitarian aid, and security cooperation. However, it was the press interaction that dominated headlines, as photographs and reports revealed that only male reporters were present, highlighting the Taliban’s entrenched gender bias.

Despite India’s apparent suggestions to include women journalists in the press conference, sources claim that the Taliban delegation itself decided on the media invitees, opting to ignore calls for inclusivity.

Taliban foreign minister responds

When questioned by reporters about the ongoing situation of Afghan women, Amir Khan Muttaqi deflected the inquiry. He stated that “every country has its own customs, laws, and principles,” suggesting that there should be respect for Afghanistan’s internal affairs. He further claimed that Afghanistan's security situation had improved since the Taliban’s takeover, citing a reduction in casualties compared to the period before their return to power.

Taliban’s gender policies in focus

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the group has imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights, including a ban on girls' education beyond the sixth grade, restrictions on women working in most sectors, and the enforcement of strict dress codes. The UN has condemned these actions, highlighting the widespread, systematic oppression of Afghan women and girls.

The exclusion of women journalists from the Delhi press conference has once again put the spotlight on the international community’s concerns about the Taliban’s treatment of women.