No comment: India on political crisis in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of media, lawyers and political workers gather at the main entry gate of Supreme Court during a break of the hearing of petitions for dissolving parliament by country's Prime Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Highlights Pakistan is going through a political crisis as Imran Khan to face no-confidence motion finally

National Assembly session to conduct no-trust vote will take place on Saturday

Pakistan's Supreme Court also termed President and Deputy Speaker move as "unconstitutional"

India on Thursday declined to comment on the political turmoil in Pakistan saying it is an "internal matter" of that country but noted that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Islamabad.

"It is their internal matter. I do not have any comment to make on this. We are keeping an eye on it but we do not comment on internal matters (of any country)," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

At a media briefing, he was asked to comment on the political developments in Islamabad.

Pakistan witnessed political upheaval after the deputy speaker of the country's parliament on Sunday blocked a no-confidence motion against beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Subsequently, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the parliament to pave the way for the holding of early elections.

On Thursday night, Pakistan's Supreme Court in a landmark judgement ruled President and Deputy Speaker's move as unconsitutional and ordered a no-confidence vote on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Imran to face no-trust vote: What happened in Pak Supreme Court through the day as it ruled landmark judgement

ALSO READ | Big blow to Imran Khan, to face no-confidence vote on April 9, rules Pakistan Supreme Court

Latest India News