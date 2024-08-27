India quashes reports linking opening of Farakka barrage to Bangladesh floods

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Floods in Bangladesh

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday dismissed reports in Bangladesh that claimed the opening of the Farakka barrage as the reason behind flooding in Bangladesh. Jaiswal said, "We have seen fake videos, rumours and fear-mongering to create misunderstanding.

This should be firmly countered with facts."

He maintained that relevant data is shared with Bangladeshi Joint River Commission officials on a regular and timely basis, and this was done this time as well. "We have seen media reports of the opening of Farakka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 11 lakh cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river," Jaiswal said.

'Farakka is a barrage not dam': MEA Spox

Calling it a normal seasonal development, Jaiswal said, "This is a normal seasonal development that takes place due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream." The MEA spokesperson responded to media queries on the matter and explained that Farakka is just a barrage and not a dam, it can only restrict water movement up to pond level, upon crossing that, the water will pass.

"It is to be understood that Farakka is only a barrage and not a dam. Whenever the water level reaches the pond level, whatever inflow comes that passes," he said. "It is merely a structure to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal that is carefully done using a system of gates on the main Ganga/Padma river, while the balance water flows into the main river to Bangladesh," Jaiswal further added.

Indian trashes similar report

The latest dismissal comes after India, last week, described similar reports as factually incorrect Earlier reports in Bangladesh claimed that the flood situation in certain parts of the South Asian country has been caused by the opening of a dam on the Gumti river in Tripura. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said floods on the common rivers between the two countries are a "shared" problem inflicting suffering on people on both sides and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving it.

(With AP Inputs)

