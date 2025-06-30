India prepares to test K-6 hypersonic missile, faster and deadlier than BrahMos, from submarine India is set to conduct sea trials of the K-6 hypersonic SLBM, a cutting-edge missile with 8,000 km range and MIRV capability designed for the upcoming S-5 nuclear submarine. Developed by DRDO, it marks a major step in India's strategic and defence self-reliance.

New Delhi:

India is gearing up for a major leap in its strategic capabilities as the DRDO readies the K-6 hypersonic missile for its first sea trial. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Hyderabad-based Advanced Naval Systems Laboratory (ANSL), the K-6 SLBM (Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile) promises unmatched speed, range, and stealth performance.

Designed for India's future S‑5 nuclear submarine

The K-6 is tailored for deployment on India’s upcoming S‑5 class nuclear submarine, which will be larger and more powerful than the current Arihant class. Scheduled for sea trials soon, the K-6 is poised to cement India’s status among elite nations with advanced at-sea nuclear strike capability.

Hypersonic speed and extended range

A standout feature of the K-6 is its hypersonic capability, capable of achieving speeds of Mach 7.5 (≈9,200 km/h) during re-entry. With an operational range of around 8,000 km, it can reach deep into enemy territory in mere minutes—a dramatic leap over existing Indian SLBMs like K-4 (3,500 km) and K-5 (6,000 km).

MIRV tech for multi-target recision

The K-6 integrates MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, enabling a single missile to strike multiple targets with high accuracy. This multi-warhead capability enhances both offensive and defensive flexibility across conflict scenarios.

Stealth and strategic deterrence

The missile’s hypersonic speed and maneuverability make it extremely difficult to detect and intercept by conventional anti-missile defenses, effectively negating enemy response time. Whether carrying conventional or nuclear warheads, the K-6 adds a formidable new layer to India’s deterrence posture against potential adversaries.

Specs and comparative edge

Length: Over 12 meters

Over 12 meters Diameter: Exceeding 2 meters

Exceeding 2 meters Payload: Can accommodate both conventional and nuclear warheads

Can accommodate both conventional and nuclear warheads Performance: Outpaces the famed BrahMos missile in destructive potential

Few nations—such as the U.S., Russia, China, France, and the UK—possess or are developing similar hypersonic SLBMs with MIRV capabilities. With the K-6, India is set to join this elite group.

A milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat

The imminent sea trial of the K-6 will mark a landmark moment for India’s defence self-reliance. As the missile crosses the testing threshold, it signals India’s readiness to secure its maritime borders and strategic interests with next-generation capabilities.

India’s K-6 missile is not just an upgrade—it’s a transformative weapon system that redefines strategic deterrence and underlines the country’s growing prowess in high-end defence innovation.