India prepared for worst situation if it arises due to COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said India is prepared for worst if situation arises due to COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Harsh Varsdhan in a press conference on Saturday said they do not anticipate a worst type of situation like other developed countries amid coronavirus outbreak but the government is prepared for worst the situation. He said, "we do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation."

"Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. Doubling rate for last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," said Harsh Vardhan.

We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TE8A7sviJt — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India near 60,000; deaths at 1,981. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Coronavirus patients to be discharged as per revised guidelines issued by Health Ministry

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage