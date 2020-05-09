Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. India prepared for worst situation if it arises due to COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

India prepared for worst situation if it arises due to COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Varsdhan in a press conference on Saturday said they do not anticipate a worst type of situation like other developed countries amid coronavirus outbreak but the government is prepared for worst the situation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2020 12:27 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan, coronavirus, covid19 lockdown
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said India is prepared for worst if situation arises due to COVID-19. 

Union Health Minister Harsh Varsdhan in a press conference on Saturday said they do not anticipate a worst type of situation like other developed countries amid coronavirus outbreak but the government is prepared for worst the situation. He said, "we do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation."

"Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. Doubling rate for last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," said Harsh Vardhan. 

ALSO READCoronavirus cases in India near 60,000; deaths at 1,981. Check state-wise list

 

ALSO READCoronavirus patients to be discharged as per revised guidelines issued by Health Ministry

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X