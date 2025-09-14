India post text alert: Don't fall for this viral SMS scam! Here’s what you need to know The PIB Fact Check team has confirmed that an SMS from India Post is a scam and issued a clear warning via X (formerly Twitter). Read more

New Delhi:

A fake SMS message claiming to be from India Post is circulating, urging users to update their address via a suspicious link. The PIB Fact Check team has confirmed it's a scam, and India Post does not send such messages. The text message reads, "Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours otherwise your package will be returned. Please update the address in the link: indiapost-go-in.one/index. After the update is complete we will re-deliver within 24 hours. India Post"

At first glance, it seems urgent and official but it’s completely fake.

PIB fact-checks message

The PIB’s fact check team issued a clear warning via X (formerly Twitter). “Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse… Beware! This message is #Fake. India Post never sends such messages asking to update your address for delivering articles. Never click on such fraudulent links!!,” it said.

India Post has no association with the website mentioned in the text, and they never request address updates via SMS link, it added.

What makes this is a scam?

Creates urgency (update within 24-48 hours)

Uses official-sounding language

Provides a phishing link that mimics India Post's name

Attempts to collect personal data or infect devices

How to stay safe from SMS fraud