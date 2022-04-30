Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. India's peak 'power demand' touches all-time high as extreme heatwave sweeps country.

Amid a severe heatwave spell across India, the peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on Friday (April 29), informed the Ministry of Power.

"The maximum All India demand met touched 207111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all-time high so far!," the ministry tweeted.

This comes amid the reports of the power crisis in many states across the country during the extreme heatwave.

Why there's rise in power demand?

The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity.

Amid reports of a dip in coal stocks with thermal plants, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.

States most affected by power outage in India:

Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra are among the states seeing power outages. Delhi has also written to the Centre over the possibility of power cuts to important establishments. The states and UTs are also taking steps to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 657 train trips to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants.As many as 509 mail/express train trips/services and 148 MEMU train services have been cancelled.

Summer season full of extreme heatwave:

Power demand has been on the rise ever since the onset of the summer season this year. The power demand met this month up to April 28 increased by 12.1 per cent to 204.653 GW from 182.559 GW during same period previous year, the ministry said.

The maximum all-India demand met on Thursday was 204,653 MW.

What Delhi power minister said ?

Meanwhile, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that there is severe coal crisis across the country and many power plants have just one day's coal stoks left.

Raising the alarm over the ongoing coal crisis, Jain said, "No (power) backup (is there)...(the) coal backup should be for over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's (stock) is left."

He added, "If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there's no issue. But if the power plant shuts down, it will be problematic (in Delhi)... There's a coal shortage in the country."

However, the NTPC later issued a statement that read: "All six units of Dadri and five units of Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies. Present stock is 140,000 MT and 95,000 MT, respectively, and import coal supplies are also in pipeline."

It added, "Currently, Unchahar and Dadri stations are declaring more than 100 per cent rated capacity to the grid. All their units are running at full load except Unchahar Unit#1, which is under annual planned overhaul."

(With agencies inputs)

