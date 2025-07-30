India paying price for PM Modi's friendship with Trump: Congress after US President slaps 25% tariffs In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, saying New Delhi has brought a "vast majority" of its military equipment from Russia.

New Delhi:

Congress on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India. In an 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) post, the grand old party launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he even campaigned for Trump and hugged him "enthusiastically", but the US President has slapped tariffs on India.

"Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India, along with a penalty. The country is paying the price for Narendra Modi's 'friendship.' Modi campaigned for Trump, Hugged him enthusiastically, and even clicked photos with him. In the end, Trump slapped tariffs on India. India's foreign policy has completely failed," the Congress posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from Aug 1

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, saying New Delhi has brought a "vast majority" of its military equipment from Russia. He also said that India, along with China, is the largest buyer of Russian oil, as he also imposed a penalty for the same.

Even though Trump called New Delhi a "friend" of Washington, he said that the United States (US) has a "massive trade deficit" with India. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he said.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China," he said, while adding that the entire world wants Russia to stop the war in Ukraine and bring an end to the violence there.

What did the government say?

Meanwhile, India is yet to react to Trump's decision. Last week, the fifth round of talks for a trade deal agreement concluded in Washington. Another team is scheduled to visit the US next month for the trade deal.

