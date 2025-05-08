India will continue giving a befitting reply if Pakistan doesn’t stop attacking us, says MEA Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. She said the Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday made it clear that India will continue giving a befitting reply if Pakistan doesn’t stop targeting the military establishments.

Air Defence system at Lahore neutralised

Addressing a press conference this morning, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. She said the Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. “It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” she said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. “It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response. On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” she said.

Pakistan increased intensity of unprovoked firing across LoC

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control by using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. “India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” she said.

Pakistan has reputation as epicentre of global terrorism

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said when talks were going on about the Pahalgam attack at the UNSC, Pakistan opposed the role of TRF (The Resistance Front). “This is after TRF claimed the responsibility of the attack not once, but twice. Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh clearly said yesterday as well as today, that India's response is non-escalatory, precise, and measured. Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation. No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said as far as we are concerned, the individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving terrorists state funerals, maybe a practice in Pakistan, he said.