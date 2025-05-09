Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Pakistan tried to attack 36 military establishments, suffered massive loss in retaliation, says India

Pakistan tried to attack 36 military establishments, suffered massive loss in retaliation, says India

Pakistan tried to attack 36 military establishments, suffered massive loss in retaliation, says India

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Pakistan tried to attack 36 military establishments, suffered massive loss in retaliation, says India 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\